OSWEGO – He’s cute and handsome and we just cannot get enough of that piggie face! Nemo is 1.5 years old, and ready to be your one and only!
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
Oswego County Humane Society
- Phone: 315-207-1070
- Fax: 315-410-5473
- [email protected]
- 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126
