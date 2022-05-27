OSWEGO – He’s cute and handsome and we just cannot get enough of that piggie face! Nemo is 1.5 years old, and ready to be your one and only!

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

Mooney

Penguin

Capybara

Piranha

Pacu

Frank

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...