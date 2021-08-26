OSWEGO – There’s none like Pompeo. He’s just glad to be around and have some nice company. He’s one of those “happy to be here, happy to see you” types and is always ready to welcome you home and ask how your day went.
If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
Other adoptable animals:
- Pascal
- Kevin
- Kelsey
- Kinsley
- Chloe
- Libby
- Pontoon
- Skiff
- Cindy
- Carlton
- Tommy
- Tuesday
Oswego County Humane Society
- Phone: 315-207-1070
- Fax: 315-410-5473
- [email protected]
- 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126
Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OswegoCountyHumaneSociety/
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oswegocountyhumanesociety/
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oswego_humane/