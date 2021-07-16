OSWEGO – Pontoon is a sleek, dynamic vessel of speed and luxury. You may not be able to catch him unless he asks to be caught by flooping at your feet for belly rubs.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

Carlton

Casey

Carson

Ellie

Cindy

Libby

Brooklyn

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...