OSWEGO – Tori is just your typical Krazee Kitten!! She is a climber and a jumper and a runner. At 3 months old, she has tons of energy and would really like another playful cat (or two) to live with. She can sometimes be people-selective, but we’re sure she would do great in any kind of home.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application from our website at oswegohumane.org and email any questions to [email protected]. Visit https://oswegohumane.org/pet/tori/

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

