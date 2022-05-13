OSWEGO – Tumbleweed‘s here to roll right into your life. She gets along well with other cats, dogs and children of all ages!
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
Other adoptable animals:
- Molly
- Penguin
- Capybara
- Gus
- Annie
- Jillian
- Frank
- Nemo
Oswego County Humane Society
- Phone: 315-207-1070
- Fax: 315-410-5473
- [email protected]
- 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126
Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OswegoCountyHumaneSociety/
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oswegocountyhumanesociety/
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oswego_humane/