OSWEGO – Tumbleweed‘s here to roll right into your life. She gets along well with other cats, dogs and children of all ages!

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

Molly

Penguin

Capybara

Gus

Annie

Jillian

Frank

Nemo

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...