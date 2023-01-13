OSWEGO – This pretty little thing is Wednesday. The misunderstood girl. She is currently in a foster with kids, cats, dogs, and lots of chaos….and loves every second of it. She would do great in any home with or without a playmate or 6.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

= https://www.petfinder.com/cat/wednesday-59424358/ny/oswego/oswego-county-humane-society-inc-ny212/

