Pets Of The Week: Shirley & Squiggy

September 30, 2022 Contributor
Shirley and Squiggy are available for adoption. Photo provided by Oswego County Humane Society.

OSWEGO – Say hello to Shirley and Squiggy. These kittens are cute as cute can be. They all are coming out of their shells a little more every day. We would require them to be adopted together since they are bonded. They will be vaccinated prior to leaving our care. Their adoption fees are $100 each.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

