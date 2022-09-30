Pets Of The Week: Shirley & Squiggy

OSWEGO – Say hello to Shirley and Squiggy. These kittens are cute as cute can be. They all are coming out of their shells a little more every day. We would require them to be adopted together since they are bonded. They will be vaccinated prior to leaving our care. Their adoption fees are $100 each.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...