Pets Of The Week: Shirley & Squiggy

OSWEGO – Say hello to Shirley and Squiggy. These kittens are cute as cute can be. They all are coming out of their shells a little more every day. We would require them to be adopted together since they are bonded. They will be vaccinated prior to leaving our care. Their adoption fees are $100 each.
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
Oswego County Humane Society
- Phone: 315-207-1070
- Fax: 315-410-5473
- [email protected]
- 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126
Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OswegoCountyHumaneSociety/
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oswegocountyhumanesociety/
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oswego_humane/