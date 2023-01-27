Poseidon: Pet of the Week

Oswego, NY – He’s the king of all that is fresh or salty… Poseidon rules the seas and underwater is his kingdom. Really, this cat loves water – pools, tubs, waterfalls, shower-heads, faucet drips, and fountains too. If there’s water, he will be in it!

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

https://tinyurl.com/poseidon-kitten

