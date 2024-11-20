OSWEGO – Robbie is always the first to greet the day and happens to be everybody’s buddy. He is very social with other animals, but especially his human companions in foster care. He likes to be around people and is quick to warm-up to anyone new. No one is a stranger for long around Robbie.

With his crooked, lop-sided mustache, he just looks like he’s up to no good all the time, but he’s truly a snuggler through and through. He has a ginormous purr for such a little baby kitten and he seems to enjoy gentle tummy rubs.

Robbie is 3 months old, vaccinated and has been treated for parasites. He will be neutered when he is older. The adoption fee is $125.

Robbie and his siblings will be at our Home for the Holidays event at the Elks Lodge in Oswego on Sunday, November 24, 2024 from 10am to 4pm. This year’s event will feature adoptable animals, craft and vendor tables, raffles, photos with Santa, and so much more!

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-app; OR if you might even consider becoming a temporary foster caregiver, we would be excited (and pay all the bills!). You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education… Because people and pets are good for each other. The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with New York State Charities.

