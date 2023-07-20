Rocky Road: Pet of the Week

Oswego, NY – Rocky is just the right scoop of kitten to curl up with at the end of the day. At about 3 months old, Rocky would be a great addition to any family with kids, other cats and dogs.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

https://tinyurl.com/rocky-road-kitten

Other adoptable animals:

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education… Because people and pets are good for each other. The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.

