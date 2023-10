OSWEGO, NY – Tequila has a prom-posal for you: Would you like to go steady? He’s ready to commit long-term.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

https://tinyurl.com/tequila-cat

