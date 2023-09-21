Whiskey: Pet Of The Week

Oswego, NY – This rowdy boy is Whiskey and he is looking for a fun family to call his own. He gets along great with kids, dogs and other cats. Come play with him today!

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

https://tinyurl.com/whiskey-cat

