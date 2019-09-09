Pets of the Week – Turbo and Ana

OSWEGO, NY – Guinea pigs are here!

Turbo and Ana, both female, are ready for a new home.

Turbo and Ana are sisters and about 1.5 years old.

They are in great health and ready for a new home.

We would like them to be adopted together.

Their cage, hut, food bowl, and water bottles will be included in the adoption.

The adoption fee is $30.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our adoption application from the Adopt A Pet page.

You can email a completed app or any questions to 315-207-1070 or [email protected]!

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter

clinics, and humane education.

Because people and pets are good for each other.

The Oswego County Humane Society is

designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.

