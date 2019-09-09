Pets of the Week – Turbo and Ana

OSWEGO, NY – Guinea pigs are here!
Turbo and Ana, both female, are ready for a new home.
Turbo and Ana are sisters and about 1.5 years old.
They are in great health and ready for a new home.
We would like them to be adopted together.
Their cage, hut, food bowl, and water bottles will be included in the adoption.
The adoption fee is $30.
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our adoption application from the Adopt A Pet page.
You can email a completed app or any questions to 315-207-1070 or [email protected]!
About Oswego County Humane Society
We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter
clinics, and humane education.
Because people and pets are good for each other.
The Oswego County Humane Society is
designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.
