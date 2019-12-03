Pets of the Week – Willie and Dolly

OSWEGO, NY – Willie and Dolly were brought into our rescue after first being surrendered to the local animal shelter.

They didn’t come from the same home.

They were paired when they got to the shelter.

Now, they are practically inseparable.

In foster care, they are doing well and their personalities are starting to show.

Willie is an attention-hog!

He loves pets and hanging out with people.

Dolly is sweet, but shy.

She’s learning how to trust and is more comfortable being held.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an adoption application from our Adopt A Pet webpage.

You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

https://oswegohumane.org/pet/willie_dolly/

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education.

Because people and pets are good for each other.

The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...