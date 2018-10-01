Phoenix Senior Earns National Distinction As Commended Student

PHOENIX – John C. Birdlebough High School senior Olivia Ripley recently joined elite company as a Commended Student in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The honor resulted from her success on last year’s PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, in which she placed among the top 50,000 scorers of the 1.6 million test-takers.

JCB Principal Thomas Bailer applauded Ripley for her achievement and presented her with a letter of commendation for her efforts.

“The young men and women being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” said a National Merit Scholarship Corporation spokesperson. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”

