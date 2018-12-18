Phoenix Students, Staff Donate Food To Those In Need

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Central School District continued a holiday tradition this year as the high school collected donations for community members in need.

In partnership with the Lions Club, John C. Birdlebough students and staff members collected nonperishable food items in early December.

On Dec. 14, several students and staff took the donations to the fire station to pack holiday bags.

“I wanted to thank everyone for your generosity this year with the food donations,” said JCB teacher Angie Neiss, who helped coordinate the effort. “It was the best year we have had in quite some time. In all, we packed 200 bags of food for needy families.”

In addition to the nonperishable food donations, each family also received a turkey or chicken, along with a bag of potatoes.

