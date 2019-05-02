Players Present Final Weekend of ‘What the Rabbi Saw’

OSWEGO – This weekend wraps up a successful run of laughter and good fun as “What the Rabbi Saw” is presented by the Oswego Players.

The cast and crew are ready to show their stuff once again as they create a little magic on the stage of the Frances Marion Brown Theater May 3, 4 and 5.

The play centers around two young couples who have a bit of an identity crisis as they prepare for a wedding long in the planning.

It seems that the groom and the bride to be are having second thoughts as to who should marry whom.

And the dilemma spills over to everyone involved with the wedding preparations.

Any of you out there that remember the old “I Love Lucy” shows will quickly identify with the slapstick antics that goes on among the troupe of players in this hilarious upbeat romp.

Break away from the tube and come on over to the Civic Arts Center on Donahue Drive at the Fort Ontario Park and share in the laughter May 3 or 4 at 7:30 p.m. or Sunday at 2 p.m.

You won’t be disappointed.

Tickets are still available online at oswegoplayers.org or by calling the box office at 343-5138.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...