Cop Logs: Fulton PD 3/22 – 3/28/21

Arrest Time/Date: 00:41:00 – 03/22/21 – Booking Number: 1620

Inmate Name: GIOIA, ROBERT DAVID



Birth Date: 06/23/89Address: 102 S. 3RD ST.; APT 5, FULTON, NYLoc. of Arrest: 200 BLOCK SENECA ST. – Arrest Number: 1614Charges: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Arrest Time/Date: 00:41:00 – 03/22/21 – Booking Number: 1619

Inmate Name: SPEARS, ANDREA L.

Birth Date: 09/12/84

Address: 201 SENECA ST; APT 6, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 200 BLOCK SENECA ST. – Arrest Number: 1613

Charges: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Arrest Time/Date: 12:42:00 – 03/22/21 – Booking Number: 1623

Inmate Name: WEBSTER, HARVEY Paul III

Birth Date: 08/02/90

Address: 4 AIRPORT ROAD; APT 1, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 4 AIRPORT ROAD; APT 1 Arrest Number: 1617

Charges:

SEX ABUSE 1:CONTACT W/IND <11

ACT IN MANNER INJUR CHILD <17

Arrest Time/Date: 14:34:00 – 03/22/21 – Booking Number: 1643

Inmate Name: ELLIS, CHRISTEL L.

Birth Date: 01/04/77

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 12 W. 1ST ST. S.; PRICE CHOPPER – Arrest Number: 1637

Charges: UNAUTH USE VEH:W/O OWNER CNSNT

Arrest Time/Date: 00:39:00 – 03/23/21 – Booking Number: 1629

Inmate Name: WAITE, MEGAN M.

Birth Date: 10/28/98

Address: HOMELESS, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 600 BLOCK ONTARIO ST. – Arrest Number: 1623

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Arrest Time/Date: 00:45:00 – 03/23/21 – Booking Number: 1627

Inmate Name: WAITE, MEGAN M.

Birth Date: 10/28/98

Address: HOMELESS, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S. 1ST ST.

Charges:

HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT

Arrest Time/Date: 00:55:00 – 03/23/21 – Booking Number: 1630

Inmate Name: WAITE, MEGAN M.

Birth Date: 10/28/98

Address: HOMELESS, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S. 1ST ST. – Arrest Number: 1624

Charges:

POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT

Arrest Time/Date: 00:25:00 – 03/24/21 – Booking Number: 1646

Inmate Name: SMITH, ALISA RACHEAL

Birth Date: 02/08/94

Address: HOMELESS, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 163 S. 2ND ST.; REAL DEALS – Arrest Number: 1640

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Arrest Time/Date: 01:24:00 – 03/24/21 – Booking Number: 1681

Inmate Name: WARNER, KEVEN J.

Birth Date: 08/04/85

Address: 113 W. 4TH S.T N., FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 900 block W. First St. S. Arrest Number: 1675

Charges:

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH

POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT

MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE

MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE

AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-2ND

AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-2ND

AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS

AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS

FAILURE TO OBEY POLICE OFFICER

FAILURE TO OBEY POLICE OFFICER

FAIL TO KEEP RIGHT:2 LANE ROAD

FAIL TO KEEP RIGHT:2 LANE ROAD

Arrest Time/Date: 09:15:00 – 03/24/21 – Booking Number: 1654

Inmate Name: PFRANG, DONALD C.

Birth Date: 08/12/85

Address: Homeless, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 201 S. 1ST ST. Arrest – Number: 1648

Charges:

ATTEMPT AT CLASS C FELONY

OBSTRUCT GOVERNMENTL ADMIN-2ND

Arrest Time/Date: 09:15:00 – 03/24/21 – Booking Number: 1655

Inmate Name: PFRANG, DONALD C.

Birth Date: 08/12/85

Address: Homeless, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 201 S. 1ST ST. – Arrest Number: 1649

Charges:

BURGLARY-2ND

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4

ARSON-3RD:INTENTIONALLY DAMAGE

Arrest Time/Date: 16:55:00 – 03/25/21 – Booking Number: 1666

Inmate Name: SERENO, RICHARD Charles

Birth Date: 08/11/64

Address: 200 RIDGE ROAD, OSWEGO TOWN, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S. 1ST ST. – Arrest Number: 1660

Charges:

CRIM MIS:INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY

CRIM MIS 4:PREVNT EMERGNCY CALL

Arrest Time/Date: 13:30:00 0 – 3/26/21 – Booking Number: 1667

Inmate Name: TAYLOR, KIERAN J.

Birth Date: 09/17/95

Address: 219 ERIE ST.; REAR APT., FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: S. 1ST STREET & E. BROADWAY – Arrest Number: 1661

Charges: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Arrest Time/Date: 08:28:00 – 03/27/21 – Booking Number: 1672

Inmate Name: SMITH, ANTHONY J.

Birth Date: 11/14/89

Address: homeless, HANNIBAL, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 0 DEY ROAD – Arrest Number: 1666

Charges:

MENACING-1ST DEGREE

CRIMINAL TRESPASS-3RD

CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD DEG

Arrest Time/Date: 08:44:00 – 03/27/21 – Booking Number: 1670

Inmate Name: COURTNEY, SEAN C.

Birth Date: 01/03/93

Address: 321 KIRSCH DR., MATTYDALE, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S. 1ST ST. – Arrest Number: 1664

Charges: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Arrest Time/Date: 08:50:00 – 03/27/21 – Booking Number: 1676

Inmate Name: SMITH, ANTHONY J.

Birth Date: 11/14/89

Address: homeless, HANNIBAL, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S. 1ST ST. – Arrest Number: 1670

Charges:

ATTEMPT AT CLASS D FELONY

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4TH AM

Arrest Time/Date: 10:53:00 – 03/27/21 – Booking Number: 1674

Inmate Name: LASHOMB, AARON W.

Birth Date: 07/04/76

Address: 207 S. 2ND ST., FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 207 S. 2ND ST.; LOWER APT – Arrest Number: 1668

Charges: CRIMINAL CONTEMP- 2ND

Arrest Time/Date: 10:53:00 – 03/27/21 – Booking Number: 1675

Inmate Name: LASHOMB, AARON W.

Birth Date: 07/04/76

Address: 207 S. 2ND ST., FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 207 S. 2ND ST.; LOWER APT – Arrest Number: 1669

Charges: CRIMINAL CONTEMP- 2ND

Arrest Time/Date: 20:11:00 – 03/28/21 – Booking Number: 1688

Inmate Name: WARD, KEVIN M.

Birth Date: 06/29/85

Address: 423 UTICA ST., FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 1013 EMERY ST; BYRNE DAIRY – Arrest Number: 1682

Charges: PETIT LARCENY

