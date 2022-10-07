Inmate Name: LEVEA, ADAM L
Address: 92 HAMILTON ST; APT 12E, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 02/20/80
Arrest Number: 8572
Time/Date: 11 :43 :00 – 10/05/22
Loe. of Arrest: 92 HAMILTON ST; APT 12E
Offense Date:
11 :32:32 – 10/05/22
11 :32:32 – 10/05/22
Statute:
PL220.16.01 BF3 (2457)
PL220.06.01 DF5 (2411)
Booking Number: 8592
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
CPCS-3RD:NARC DRUG INT/SELL
CPCS-5TH:WITH INTENT TO SELL
On 10/05/2022 at about 11:43 a.m., Adam Levea was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third
Degree With Intent to Sell and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree With Intent to Sell following an investigation by the Oswego City Drug Task Force.
Levea was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Inmate Name: MERRILL, TIFFANY LYNN
Address: 207 SENECA ST, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 03/27 /88
Arrest Number: 8575
Time/Date: 17: 18:54 – 10/05/22
Loe. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL RD; OCJ
Offense Date: 17:18:54 – 10/05/22
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Booking Number: 8595
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 10/05/2022 at approximately 5:18 p.m., Tiffany L. Merrill was arrested on an active Bench Warrant for Petit Larceny issued out of the Oswego City Court by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Merrill was held at the Oswego County Jail and arraigned in the Oswego County CAP Court on 10/05/2022.
Inmate Name: MOSS, TIMOTHY R
Address: 5350 STRT 104, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 03/28/89
Arrest Number: 8574
Time/Date: 13:51:42 – 10/05/22
Loe. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST; OSWEGO POLICE
Offense Date:
13:51:42 – 10/05/22
08:02:00- 07/01/22
Statute:
CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)
PL140.10.0A BM3 (6321)
Booking Number: 8594
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
CRIM TRESPASS 3RD:ENCLSD PROP