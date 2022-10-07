Inmate Name: LEVEA, ADAM L

Address: 92 HAMILTON ST; APT 12E, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 02/20/80

Arrest Number: 8572

Time/Date: 11 :43 :00 – 10/05/22

Loe. of Arrest: 92 HAMILTON ST; APT 12E

Offense Date:

11 :32:32 – 10/05/22

Statute:

PL220.16.01 BF3 (2457)

PL220.06.01 DF5 (2411)

Booking Number: 8592

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CPCS-3RD:NARC DRUG INT/SELL

CPCS-5TH:WITH INTENT TO SELL

On 10/05/2022 at about 11:43 a.m., Adam Levea was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third

Degree With Intent to Sell and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree With Intent to Sell following an investigation by the Oswego City Drug Task Force.

Levea was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.

Inmate Name: MERRILL, TIFFANY LYNN

Address: 207 SENECA ST, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 03/27 /88

Arrest Number: 8575

Time/Date: 17: 18:54 – 10/05/22

Loe. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL RD; OCJ

Offense Date: 17:18:54 – 10/05/22

Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 8595

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 10/05/2022 at approximately 5:18 p.m., Tiffany L. Merrill was arrested on an active Bench Warrant for Petit Larceny issued out of the Oswego City Court by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Merrill was held at the Oswego County Jail and arraigned in the Oswego County CAP Court on 10/05/2022.

Inmate Name: MOSS, TIMOTHY R

Address: 5350 STRT 104, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 03/28/89

Arrest Number: 8574

Time/Date: 13:51:42 – 10/05/22

Loe. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST; OSWEGO POLICE

Offense Date:

13:51:42 – 10/05/22

08:02:00- 07/01/22

Statute:

CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)

PL140.10.0A BM3 (6321)

Booking Number: 8594

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

CRIM TRESPASS 3RD:ENCLSD PROP

