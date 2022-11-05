Inmate Name: BROADWELL, JUSTIN L
Address: 622 ACADEMY ST, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 08/12/99
Arrest Number: 8980
Time/Date: 20:30:00 – 11/01/22
Loe. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST; OPD
Offense Date:
02:05 :00 – 11/01/22
Statute:
PL145.05 EF3 (2147)
Booking Number: 9014
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-3RD
On 11/01/2022 at 8: 30 PM, Justin L. Broadwell was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree following an incident in the City of Oswego. J. Broadwell was processed on his charges and released on an appearance ticket to appear in Oswego City Court on 11/17/2022 at 1: 30 PM.
Inmate Name: WASHINGTON, ALIXIS W
Address: 218 NOVHILL, NEWFIELD, NY
Birth Date: 03/28/95
Arrest Number: 8987
Time/Date: 15:30:00 – 11/01/22
Loe. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST; OSWEGO POLICE
Offense Date:
15:30:00 – 11/01/22
Statute:
CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Booking Number: 9021
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 11/1/2022 at approximately 3:30 PM, Alixis Washington was arrested on an Active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court.
A. Washington was processed at OPD and transported to OCJ where she was held pending her arraignment.
Inmate Name: WILLIAMS, WSTIN M
Address: 87 E 5TH ST, APT 3, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 02/06/89
Arrest Number: 8979
Time/Date: 01:09:00 – 11/01/22
Loe. of Arrest: 87 E 5TH ST;APT 1
Offense Date:
00:41:46 – 11/01/22
Statute:
PL145.00.01 AM4 (2143)
Booking Number: 9013
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
CRIM MIS:INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY
On 11/01/2022 at 1:09 AM, Justin M. Williams was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree following an incident in the City of Oswego. J. Williams was processed on his charges and released on an appearance ticket to appear in Oswego City Court on 11/17/2022 at 1:30 PM.
-Arrest Number: 8991
Time/Date: 23:31:56 – 11/01/22
Loe. of Arrest: 87 E 5TH ST
Offense Date
23:31:56 – 11/01/22
Statute
CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)
Booking Number: 9025
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
On 11/02/2022 at 11:31 PM Justin Williams was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of the City of Rochester. J. Williams was transported to Oswego Police Department, before custody was transferred to Rochester Police.
