Inmate Name: BROADWELL, JUSTIN L

Address: 622 ACADEMY ST, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 08/12/99

Arrest Number: 8980

Time/Date: 20:30:00 – 11/01/22

Loe. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST; OPD

Offense Date:

02:05 :00 – 11/01/22

Statute:

PL145.05 EF3 (2147)

Booking Number: 9014

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-3RD

On 11/01/2022 at 8: 30 PM, Justin L. Broadwell was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree following an incident in the City of Oswego. J. Broadwell was processed on his charges and released on an appearance ticket to appear in Oswego City Court on 11/17/2022 at 1: 30 PM.

Inmate Name: WASHINGTON, ALIXIS W

Address: 218 NOVHILL, NEWFIELD, NY

Birth Date: 03/28/95

Arrest Number: 8987

Time/Date: 15:30:00 – 11/01/22

Loe. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST; OSWEGO POLICE

Offense Date:

15:30:00 – 11/01/22

Statute:

CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 9021

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 11/1/2022 at approximately 3:30 PM, Alixis Washington was arrested on an Active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court.

A. Washington was processed at OPD and transported to OCJ where she was held pending her arraignment.

Inmate Name: WILLIAMS, WSTIN M

Address: 87 E 5TH ST, APT 3, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 02/06/89

Arrest Number: 8979

Time/Date: 01:09:00 – 11/01/22

Loe. of Arrest: 87 E 5TH ST;APT 1

Offense Date:

00:41:46 – 11/01/22

Statute:

PL145.00.01 AM4 (2143)

Booking Number: 9013

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CRIM MIS:INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY

On 11/01/2022 at 1:09 AM, Justin M. Williams was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree following an incident in the City of Oswego. J. Williams was processed on his charges and released on an appearance ticket to appear in Oswego City Court on 11/17/2022 at 1:30 PM.

-Arrest Number: 8991

Time/Date: 23:31:56 – 11/01/22

Loe. of Arrest: 87 E 5TH ST

Offense Date

23:31:56 – 11/01/22

Statute

CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)

Booking Number: 9025

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

On 11/02/2022 at 11:31 PM Justin Williams was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of the City of Rochester. J. Williams was transported to Oswego Police Department, before custody was transferred to Rochester Police.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related