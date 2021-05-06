Cop Logs: Oswego PD 4/19 – 5/3/2021

Offense Description: MENACING-3RD and CRIM POSS WEAP-4TH:INT TO USE

On 4/26/2021 at 12: 05 AM, Christopher R. Betts was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree and Menacing in the 3rd degree following an incident within the city of Oswego. C.Betts was processed at OPD and released with an appearance ticket. C. Betts is scheduled to appear in court on 5/6/2021.

Inmate Name: BOTTING, WEBB BRIAN

Address: 22 KIRKWOOD AVE, BINGHAMTON, NY

Birth Date: 09/15/99

Arrest Number: 2017

Time/Date: 00:54:45 04/25/21

Loc. of Arrest: 104 W 6TH ST

Offense Date: 00:54:45 04/25/21

Statute: PL240.20.02 VO (2638)

Booking Number: 2024 Agency: OPD

Offense Description: DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE

On 4/25/2021 at 1:27 AM, Webb B. Botting was arrested for Disorderly Conduct, unreasonable noise following an incident within the city of Oswego. W. Botting was released with an appearance ticket. W. Botting is scheduled to appear in Oswego City Court on 5/6/2021.

Inmate Name: BOUCK, JOSEPH DANIEL

Address: 123 W 5TH ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 05/05/01

Arrest Number: 2006

Time/Date: 02:46:00 04/25/21

Booking Number: 2013

Loc. of Arrest: 192 E 2ND ST

Offense Date: 02:46:00 04/25 /21

Statute: PL145.00.0l AM4 (2143)

Agency: OPD

Offense Description: CRIM MIS: INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY

On 04/25/2021 at approximately 2:46 AM, Joseph D. Bouck was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree following an incident where he damaged a window. Bouck was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 05/06/2021 at 1:30 PM.

Inmate Name: BROOKS, ANTHONY S

Address: 161 W 1ST ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/28/90

Arrest Number: 2059

Time/Date: 0:23:06 04/29/21

Loc. of Arrest: 304 W 3RD ST; UPSTAIRS

Booking Number: 2065

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 10:23:06 04/29/21

Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Offense Description: EXECUTIVE BENCH WARRANT