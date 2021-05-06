Cop Logs: Oswego PD 4/19 – 5/3/2021

Inmate Name: APGAR, JOSHUA C
Address: 75 E ONEIDA ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 05/03/86
Arrest Number: 2019
Time/Date: 10:20:00 04/26/21
Loc. of Arrest: 75 E ONEIDA ST. APT B
Offense Date: 10:20:00 04/26/21
Statute: PL145.00.01 AM4 (2143)
Booking Number: 2026
Agency: OPD
Offense Description: CRIM MIS: INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY
On 04/26/2021 at approximately 10: 20 AM, Joshua Apgar was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree following an investigation conducted by the Oswego City Police Department. Apgar was released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 05/06/2021 at 1:30 PM in Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: ARMENDARIZ, RAMIRO
Address: 4125 PEARSALL RD # 1, WILLIAMSON, NY
Birth Date: 04/21/91
Arrest Number: 1979
Time/Date: 15:37:53 04/22/21
Loc. of Arrest: 171 Pattonwood Dr
Booking Number: 1986 Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 15:37:53 04/22/21
Statute: CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)
Offense Description: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
On 04/22/2021 at approximately 05: 25 PM, Ramiro Armendariz was arrested on an Active Arrest Warrant out of Oswego City Court. Armendariz was held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 04/22/2021 at approximately 08:30 PM.
Address: 96 HAMILTON ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 08/23/93
Arrest Number: 2028
Time/Date: 20:29:36 04/26/21
Loc. of Arrest: 50 E 4TH ST
Booking Number: 2034
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 20:13:36 04/26/21 (both offenses)
Statute: PL240.26.0l V2 (5527) and PL140.15.01 AM2 (8120)
Offense Description: HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT and CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND
On the above date, time, and location I took custody of Alex Avery for the above listed offence. Alex did enter the victim’s apartment and pushed her. Alex was transported to OPD for processing and released with an appearance ticket and is due back in Oswego City Court on 05/13/2021 at 0930 hrs.
Inmate Name: AVERY, NICOLE A
Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 07/29/86
Arrest Number: 2076
Time/Date: 15:49:20 04/30/21
Loc. of Arrest: 180 E 10TH ST; OSWEGO INN; RM 25
Booking Number: 2082
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 15:49:20 04/30/21
Statute: CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)
Offense Description: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
On 04/30/2021 at 4: 12 PM, Nicole Avery was arrested for an active Arrest Warrant out of Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Townof Scriba. N. Avery was released to Oswego County Sheriff’s Office for further processing.
Inmate Name: BETTS, CHRISTOPHER R
Address: 198 E ALBANY ST 4A, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 07/05/91
Arrest Number: 2015
Time/Date: 22:55:58 04/25/21
Loc. of Arrest: 198 E ALBANY ST; APT 4A EASTPOINT APTS
Booking Number: 2022
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 22:55:58 04/25/21 (both offenses)
Statute: PL120.15 BM3 (5481) and PL265.0l.02 AM4 (2739)
Offense Description: MENACING-3RD and CRIM POSS WEAP-4TH:INT TO USE
On 4/26/2021 at 12: 05 AM, Christopher R. Betts was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree and Menacing in the 3rd degree following an incident within the city of Oswego. C.Betts was processed at OPD and released with an appearance ticket. C. Betts is scheduled to appear in court on 5/6/2021.
Inmate Name: BOTTING, WEBB BRIAN
Address: 22 KIRKWOOD AVE, BINGHAMTON, NY
Birth Date: 09/15/99
Arrest Number: 2017
Time/Date: 00:54:45 04/25/21
Loc. of Arrest: 104 W 6TH ST
Offense Date: 00:54:45 04/25/21
Statute: PL240.20.02 VO (2638)
Booking Number: 2024 Agency: OPD
Offense Description: DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE
On 4/25/2021 at 1:27 AM, Webb B. Botting was arrested for Disorderly Conduct, unreasonable noise following an incident within the city of Oswego. W. Botting was released with an appearance ticket. W. Botting is scheduled to appear in Oswego City Court on 5/6/2021.
Inmate Name: BOUCK, JOSEPH DANIEL
Address: 123 W 5TH ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 05/05/01
Arrest Number: 2006
Time/Date: 02:46:00 04/25/21
Booking Number: 2013
Loc. of Arrest: 192 E 2ND ST
Offense Date: 02:46:00 04/25 /21
Statute: PL145.00.0l AM4 (2143)
Agency: OPD
Offense Description: CRIM MIS: INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY
On 04/25/2021 at approximately 2:46 AM, Joseph D. Bouck was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree following an incident where he damaged a window. Bouck was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 05/06/2021 at 1:30 PM.
Inmate Name: BROOKS, ANTHONY S
Address: 161 W 1ST ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 07/28/90
Arrest Number: 2059
Time/Date: 0:23:06 04/29/21
Loc. of Arrest: 304 W 3RD ST; UPSTAIRS
Booking Number: 2065
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 10:23:06 04/29/21
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Offense Description: EXECUTIVE BENCH WARRANT
On the above date, time and location, Anthony Brooks was arrested on an active bench warrant out of Oswego City Court.
Arrest Number: 2060
Time/Date: 11:24:16 04/29/21
Loc. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST
Booking Number: 2066
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 11:24:16 04/29/21
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Offense Description: EXECUTIVE BENCH WARRANT
On the above date, time and location Anthony Brooks was arrested on a warrant out of Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: BURR, CHRISTOPHER A
Address: 90 CANAL RD, SCHROEPPEL, NY
Birth Date: 12/04/86
Arrest Number: 2018
Time/Date: 07:07:18 04/26/21
Loc. of Arrest: 200BLK ONEIDA ST
Booking Number: 2025
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 07:07:18 04/26/21
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On the above date and time, I responded to Fulton PD to arrest Christopher A Burr on an active bench warrant that was issued on 04/20/21 out of the City of Oswego and signed by Judge Metcalf. Burr was arrested and transported back to OPD for processing. Burr was processed and is currently being held at OPD awaiting arraignment later today in Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: CANINO, STEVEN M
Address: 452 RAFT AVE, HOLBROOK, NY
Birth Date: 04/21/00
Arrest Number: 2090
Time/Date: 9:43:49 05/01/21
Loc. of Arrest: LIBERTY ST & TURRILL ST
Booking Number: 2096
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 19:43:49 05/01/21
Statute: PL120.00.02 AM3 (2020)
Offense Description: ASLT: RECKLSLY CAUSE PHYS INJRY
On 05/01/2021 at 8:10 PM Steven M. Canino was arrested for Assault in the 3rd Degree after a domestic incident occurring in the City of Oswego. S. Canino was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on 05/02/2021 at 8:00 AM.
Inmate Name: CONLEY, TARA L
Address: 217 SENECA ST, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 01/18/77
Arrest Number: 2047
Time/Date: 06:56:49 04/28/21
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FPD
Booking Number: 2053
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 06:56:49 04/28/21
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 04/28/2021 at 7:19 AM, Tara L. Conley was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of the City of Oswego Court by Hon. Judge Metcalf.
Inmate Name: CRAIG, DANIEL VINCENT
Address: 180 W SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 09/01/92
Arrest Number: 2003
Time/Date: 18:15:00 04/24/21
Loc. of Arrest: 91 W BRIDGE ST; APT 8
Booking Number: 2010
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 18:15:00 04/24/21
Statute: PL155.25 AMO (2172)
Offense Description: PETIT LARCENY
On 04/24/2021 at approximately 8:21 PM, Daniel V. Craig was arrested for Petit Larceny after an investigation conducted by the City of Oswego Police Department. Craig was processed and released on an appearance ticket to appear at Oswego City Court on a later date.
Arrest Number: 2004
Time/Date: 18:15:00 04/24/21
Loc. of Arrest: 91 W BRIDGE ST; APT 8
Booking Number: 2011
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 18:15:00 04/24/21 (both offenses)
Statute: PL220.45 AMO (2549) and PL220.03 AM7 (3861)
Offense Description: POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT and CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH
On 04/24/2021 at approximately 6:15 PM, Daniel V. Craig was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree as well as Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument after an investigation conducted by the City of Oswego Police Department. Craig was processed and is scheduled to appear in Oswego City Court on a later date.
Inmate Name: CUSACK, DOROTHY V
Address: 6 KIMBERLY LN, MEXICO VILLAGE, NY
Birth Date: 05/23/65
Arrest Number: 1172
Time/Date: 10:55:00 04/27/21
Loc. of Arrest: 131 GEORGE ST
Booking Number: 1163
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 09:38:26 01/29/21 (both offenses)
Statute: PL155.35.0l DF3 (8089) and PL l 70.25 DF2 (2238)
Offense Description: GRAND LARCENY 3RD DEGREE and POSSESS FORGED INSTRUMENT-2ND
On 4/27/2021 Dorothy V. Cusack was arrested for grand larceny and possession of a forged instrument when she cashed a
fraudulent check at Compass federal credit union.
Inmate Name: DANA, TARA L
Address: 111 W UTICA ST APT 2, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 02/27/84
Arrest Number: 2106
Time/Date: 11:07:26 05/03/21
Loc. of Arrest: 174 W BRIDGE ST; KINNEY DRUGS
Booking Number: 2112
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 11:07:26 05/03/21
Statute: PL155.25 AMO (2172)
Offense Description: PETIT LARCENY
On the above date and time, Tara L Dana was arrested for stealing various items from the Kinney Drugs in Oswego. Dana was fingerprinted and photographed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 05/13/21 at 1:30 PM in Oswego City Court.
Arrest Number: 2107
Time/Date: 11:48:15 05/03/21
Loc. of Arrest: 174 W BRIDGE ST; KINNEY DRUGS
Booking Number: 2113
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 15:32:00 04/30/21
Statute: PL 155.25 AMO (2172)
Offense Description: PETIT LARCENY
On 5/3/2021 at 11:19 am, Tara Dana, was arrested for Petit Larceny following an investigation by OPD into a larceny which occurred on 4/30/2021 in the City of Oswego. T. Dana was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the City of Oswego Court on 5/13/2021 at 1:30 pm.
Inmate Name: DAVIS, JOSHUA M
Address: 38 BIRCH LN APT 48B, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 01/02/93
Arrest Number: 2095
Time/Date: 13:55:26 05/02/21
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FULTON POLICE
Booking Number: 2101
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 13:55:26 05/02/21
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 5/2/2021 at 1:55 PM Joshua Davis was arrested on a bench warrant for Criminal Tampering 3rd, issued by the City of Oswego Court, Judge Metcalf, on 11/24/2020. J. Davis was held at OCJ pending arraignment in the CAP Court on 5/2/2021.
Inmate Name: EVANS, COLLIN C.
Address: 1146 Academy St, Watertown, NY
Birth Date: 08/24/84
Arrest Number: 2097
Time/Date: 13:55:38 05/02/21
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FULTON POLICE
Booking Number: 2103
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 13:55:38 05/02/21
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 5/2/2021 at 1:55 PM Collin Evans was arrested on a bench warrant for Burglary 3rd, issued by the City of Oswego Court, Judge Metcalf, on 0419/2021. C. Evans was held at OCJ pending arraignment in the CAP Court on 5/2/2021.
Inmate Name: EVANS, SCOTT L
Address: 92 HAMILTON ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 11/08/84
Arrest Number: 2049
Time/Date: 17:00:00 04/27/21
Loc. of Arrest: E 7TH ST & E CAYUGA ST
Booking Number: 2049
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 17:58:56 04/04/21 (all offenses)
Statute: PL220.09.0l CF4 (2421), PL220.16.0l BF3 (2457), PL220.03 AM7 (3861) and VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664)
Offense Description: CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG-4TH, CPCS-3RD:NARC DRUG INT/SELL, CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH and AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-2ND
On 04/27/2021 at about 05:00 PM, Scott L. Evans was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Second Degree, following an investigation by the Oswego City Police Department. S. Evans was processed on the above charges and arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court.
Inmate Name: FANTOM, JASON M
Address: 37 BUNNER ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 11/27/76
Arrest Number: 1949
Time/Date: 14:17:00 04/20/21
Loc. of Arrest: 92 HAMILTON ST; 4E
Booking Number: 1956
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 14:03:14 04/20/21 (for all offenses)
Statute: PL195.05 AM2 (4242), PL155.25 AMO (2172), and PL 140.25.02 CF2 (3880)
Offense Description:
OBSTRUCT GOVERNMENTL ADMIN-2ND, PETIT LARCENY, and BURGLARY 2ND – DWELLING
On 4/20/2021 at 2:17PM, Jason Fantom was arrested for Petit Larceny, Burglary in the 2nd Degree and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd degree. J. Fantom was held pending arraignment on 4/20/2021.
Inmate Name: FANTOM, TIMOTHY JOHN
Address: 113 LIBERTY ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 03/22/96
Arrest Number: 1954
Time/Date: 23:51:35 04/20/21
Loc. of Arrest: 150 W BRIDGE ST; APT 3
Booking Number: 1961
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 23:51:35 04/20/21
Statute: VTL 1 192.03 UMO (4976)
Offense Description: DWI- 1ST OFFENSE
On 4/21/2021 at 12: 14 AM, Timothy J. Fantom was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the City of Oswego. T. Fantom was processed at OPD and transferred over to OCJ, where he is being held awaiting Oswego County CAP Court.
Inmate Name: FLEMING, ALICIA N
Address: 21 PERRY RD, Pennellville, NY
Birth Date: 05/21/86
Arrest Number: 1994
Time/Date: 19:52:08 04/23/21
Loc. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST; OPD
Booking Number: 2001
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 19:52:08 04/23/21
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 04/24/2021 at 7:52 PM, Alicia Fleming was arrested on an active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court signed by
Honorable Judge Metcalf. A. Fleming was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court by Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
Arrest Number: 1995
Time/Date: 20:07:01 04/23/21
Loc. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST; OPD
Booking Number: 2002
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 20:07:01 04/23/21
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 04/24/2021 at 7:52 PM, Alicia Fleming was arrested on an active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court signed by Honorable Judge Metcalf. A. Fleming was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court by Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
Inmate Name: GERARD, SHANNON L
Address: 148 W VAN BUREN ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 01/09/89
Arrest Number: 2068
Time/Date: 17:31:00 04/29/21
Loc. of Arrest: 148 W VAN BUREN ST; APT 1
Booking Number: 2074
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 18:18:00 04/29/21 (both offenses)
Statute: PL120.20 AM2 (2035) and PL240.26.0l V2 (5527)
Offense Description: RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 2ND and HARASSMENT-2ND: PHYSICAL CONTACT
On 04/29/2021 at approximately 6:18 PM, Shannon Gerard, was arrested for Reckless Endangerment 2nd and Harassment 2nd following an incident. S. Gerard was released on an appearance ticket and is due to appear in Oswego City Court on 05/13/2021 at 9:30 AM.
Inmate Name: GOODWAY, NATHAN C
Address: 137 E SECOND ST APT 4, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 01/15/93
Arrest Number: 1967
Time/Date: 16:50:09 04/21/21
Loc. of Arrest: E 9TH ST & E UTICA ST
Booking Number: 1974
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 16:50:09 04/21/21 (both offenses)
Statute: VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) and VTL0509.0l IO (3183)
Offense Description: AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD and MV LICENSE VIOL: NO LICENSE
On 04/21/2021 at about 05: 02 PM, Nathan Goodway was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree following a traffic stop in the City of Oswego. N. Goodway was released with uniformed traffic tickets with a return court date and time of 04/29/2021 at 09:30 AM.
Inmate Name: HILLMAN, DEVON R
Address: 180 SYRACUSE AVE, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 06/24/97
Arrest Number: 1956
Time/Date: 00:49:00 04/21/21
Loc. of Arrest: 180 SYRACUSE AVE; BACK APT
Booking Number: 1963
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 23:23:26 04/20/21 (all offenses)
Statute: PL145.00 AM4 (2141), PL121.1 lB AMO (8105), and PL160.05 DF3 (2186)
Offense Description: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4TH, CRIM OBSTRUC BREATH/BLOCK NOSE, ROBBERY-3RD
On 04/21/2021 at 0049 hrs. Devon R. Hillman was arrested for attempted robbery in the third degree, criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal mischief in the fourth degree following a domestic incident at his residence. D. Hillman was processed and transported to OCJ awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on 04/21/2021 at 0800 hrs.
Inmate Name: HINCKLEY, ROBERT S
Address: 5343 S MAIN ST APT 5, DURHANVILL E,
Birth Date: 01/14 /93
Arrest Number: 2065
Time/Date: 16:55:00 04/29/21
Loc. of Arrest: East First St. / Burkle St.
Booking Number: 2071
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 16:40:28 04/29/21 (both offenses)
Statute: VTL05 l l.02A2 UM2 (6664) and PL190.23 BM0 (5960)
Offense Description: AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-2ND and FALSE PERSONATION
On 04/29/2021 at about 04:55 PM, Robert S. Hinckley was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Second Degree and False Personation following an investigation by the Oswego City Police Department. R. Hinckley was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date and time of 05/13/2021 at 09:30 AM in Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: HULL, JAMES R
Address: 36 STATE ROUTE 48, PHOENIX, NY
Birth Date: 02/24/88
Arrest Number: 2005
Time/Date: 22:07:24 04/24/21
Loc. of Arrest: W SENECA ST & W 2ND ST
Booking Number: 2012
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 22:07:24 04/24/21
Statute: CPL120.60.0l 90 (7264)
Offense Description: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
On 04/24/2021 at 10: 20 AM, James R. Hull was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant out of Oswego City Court, signed by Honorable Judge Metcalf. J. Hull was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on 04/25/2021 at 8:00 AM.
Inmate Name: JONES, BRADLEY L
Address: 111 FULTON AVE, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 12/31/90
Arrest Number: 1965
Time/Date: 17:02:00 04/21/21
Loc. of Arrest: 61 E 10TH 1/2 ST. FRONT APT
Booking Number: 1972
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 23:32:43 04/14/21 (all offenses)
Statute: PL260.10 AMO (2724), PL120.05.09 DF2 (5878), and PL260.10.0l AMO (5397)
Offense Description: ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILD, ASSLT CAUS INJ PERSON<7 YRS, and ACT IN MANNER INJUR CHILD < 17
On 04/21/2021 at approximately 5:02 PM, Bradley Jones was arrested for Aggravated Assault in the Second Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an investigation into a domestic incident.
Inmate Name: KIRK, MITCHEL A
Address: 110 TENDERS DR APT 3, SYRACUSE, NY
Birth Date: 04/21/97
Arrest Number: 2008
Time/Date: 05:23:00 04/25/21
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FULTON POLICE
Booking Number: 2015
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 05:23:00 04/25/21
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 04/25/2021 at approximately 5: 23 AM, Mitchel A. Kirk was arrested on an active Bench Warrant for Resisting Arrest issued out of the Oswego City Court on 04/01/2021 by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Kirk was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and transported to the Oswego County Jail where he was held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court on 04/25/2021.
Inmate Name: KNECHTEL, AARON P
Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 02/14/87
Arrest Number: 2035
Time/Date: 09:41:32 04/27/21
Loc. of Arrest: E BRIDGE ST & E 10TH ST
Booking Number: 2041
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 09:31:32 04/27/21
Statute: PL220.45 AMO (2549)
Offense Description: POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT
On 04/27/2021 at approximately 09:41 AM, Aaron Knechtel was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument following an Investigation of a Suspicious Persons Complaint. Knechtel was later released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 05/13/2021 at 0l:30PM in Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: LITCHISON, AARON P
Address: 270 W 8TH ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 03/09/88
Arrest Number: 2117
Time/Date: 23:43:00 05/03/21
Loc. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST; OPD
Booking Number: 2123
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 05:50:08 02/03/21 (all offenses)
Statute: VTL1192.04 UMO (4972), VTL0402.0l IO (4291), and VTL0600.01A IO (3203)
Offense Description: OPER MV IMPAIRED BY DRUGS 1ST, LIC PLATE VIOL:REG PLATE DISP, and OPER LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM ACC
On 05/04/2021 at 2343 hrs. Aaron P. Litchison was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle while Impaired by Drugs and additionally issued UTT’ s for Leaving the scene of a property damage Motor Vehicle Accident and Obstructed license plate following an incident that occurred on 02/03/2021. A. Litchison was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 05/13/2021 at 1330 hrs. in Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: MCALLISTER, MICHAEL R
Address: 259 S Pearl St, Albany, NY
Birth Date: 11/08/58
Arrest Number: 1971
Time/Date: 11:01:00 04/22/21
Loc. of Arrest: 9005 Old River Road; MIDSTATE CORRECTIONAL
Booking Number: 1978
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 10:59:48 04 /22/21
Statute: CPL530.70.0 3 90 (7266)
Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 4/22/2021 at 11:01 AM, Michael R. McAllister was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued by the Oswego City Court. M. McAllister was processed on the warrant and held for arraignment on 4/22/2021.
Inmate Name: MONAHAN, JOSEPH M
Address: 8295 CAUGHDENOY RD, CLAY, NY
Birth Date: 07/23/66
Arrest Number: 1972
Time/Date: 00:59:00 04/22/21
Loc. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST; OSWEGO POLICE
Booking Number: 1979
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 00:59:00 04/22/21 (both offenses)
Statute: PL240 .30 .0 1B AM2 (8435) and PL490.20.0l DF0 (72 18)
Offense Description: AGGRAVATED HARASSMENT 2ND and MAKE TERRORISTIC THREAT
On 04/22/21 at approximately 0915 hrs. Joseph M Monahan was arrested for Making a Terroristic Threat and Aggravated Harassment in the 2nd degree after an investigation conducted by the Oswego City Police Department.
Inmate Name: NOLAN, BETH L
Address: 11408 FERRIS RD, SCRIBA, NY
Birth Date: 12/01/86
Arrest Number: 1952
Time/Date: 18:37:00 04/20/21
Loc. of Arrest: E 2ND ST & E MOHAWK ST
Booking Number: 1959
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 19:05:23 04 /20/21
Statute: CPL120 .60.0l 90 (7264)
Offense Description: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
On 04/20/2021 at about 06: 37 PM, Beth Nolan was arrested on an active arrest warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for Petit Larceny. B. Nolan was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where she was processed and held pending CAP Court arraignment.
Inmate Name: PELKEY, DREW MICHAEL
Address: 119 CREAMERY RD, SCRIBA, NY
Birth Date: 06/07/91
Arrest Number: 2094
Time/Date: 07:52:42 05/02/21
Loc. of Arrest: 126 E ONEIDA ST; RISE & SHINE
Booking Number: 2100
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 07:52:42 05/02/21
Statute: CPL120.60.0l 90 (7264)
Offense Description: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
On 5/2/2021 at 07: 56 am. Drew Pelkey was arrested on an Arrest Warrant issued by City of Oswego Court, Judge Metcalf, on 4/26/2021 for petit larceny. D. Pelkey was held at OCJ pending arraignment at CAP Court on 5/2/2021.
Inmate Name: PFENDLER, KARASTIE A.
Address: 516 E BLOOMFIELD ST, ROME, NY
Birth Date: 08/02/91
Arrest Number: 2001
Time/Date: 06:12:20 04/24/21
Loc. of Arrest: 19 W 1ST ST N
Booking Number: 2008
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 06:12:20 04/24/21
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On the above date and time, I arrested Pfendler on an active bench warrant that was issued on 04/13/21 out of the city of Oswego and signed by Judge Metcalf. Pfendler was processed and then transported to OCJ awaiting CAP court arraignment later this afternoon.
Inmate Name: PHELPS, MORGAN E
Address: 38 BIRCH LN, SCRIBA, NY
Birth Date: 08/20/97
Arrest Number: 2069
Time/Date: 21:06:26 04/29/21
Loc. of Arrest: E ALBANY ST & E 7TH ST
Booking Number: 2075
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 21:06:26 04/29/21
Statute: PL220.03 AM7 (3861)
Offense Description: CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH
On 04/29/2021 at about 09:41 PM, Morgan E. Phelps was arrested for 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree following an investigation by the Oswego City Police Department. M. Phelps was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where she was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date and time of 05/13/2021 at 09:30 AM in Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: PIEROPAN, DEAN J JR
Address: 164 E BRIDGE ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 12/15/88
Arrest Number: 2114
Time/Date: 15:45:00 05/03/21
Loc. of Arrest: 164 E BRIDGE ST; UPPER REAR APT
Booking Number: 2120
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 15:45:00 05/03/21
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 05/03/2021 at approximately 3:45 PM, Dean J. Pieropan, was arrested for a Felony Bench Warrant issued out of the County Court of Oswego. Pieropan was transported to OCJ pending arraignment at CAP Court.
Inmate Name: PITTSLEY, JOSHUA F
Address: 231 DUER ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 07/03/92
Arrest Number: 2011
Time/Date: 20:03:36 04/25/21
Loc. of Arrest: 174 W BRIDGE ST; KINNEY DRUGS
Booking Number: 2018
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 20:03:36 04/25/21
Statute: VTL1 192.04 UMO (4972)
Offense Description: OPER MV IMPAIRED BY DRUGS 1st
On 04/25/2021 at 8: 03 PM, Joshua F. Pittsley was arrested for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs after a traffic stop that occurred in the City of Oswego. J. Pittsley was released with UTTs and is due back in Oswego City Court on 05/06/2021 at 9:30 AM.
Inmate Name: POTTER, JESSICA M
Address: 133 E SENECA ST; Apt B, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 05/31/88
Arrest Number: 2100
Time/Date: 20:14:00 05/02/21
Loc. of Arrest: 133 E SENECA ST; Apt B
Booking Number: 2106
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 20:14:00 05/02/21
Statute: CPL 120.60.01 90 (7264)
Offense Description: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
Court for Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree. Potter was transported back to Oswego City Police Department where she was arraigned and ROR.
Inmate Name: RODRIQUEZ, BRIAN M
Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 05/24/83
Arrest Number: 1977
Time/Date: 13:32:00 04/22/21
Loc. of Arrest: 109 E 4TH ST
Booking Number: 1984
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 13:32:00 04/22/21
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On the above date, time, and location I took custody of Brian M. Rodriquez for an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court by Hon. Metcalf (Docket# CR-01876) dated 04/15/2021. Brian was transported to OPD for processing and is being held pending arraignment on 04/22/22021.
Arrest Number: 1975
Time/Date: 13:32:03 04/22/21
Loc. of Arrest: 109 E 4TH ST
Booking Number: 1982
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 13:32:03 04/22/21
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On the above date, time, and location I took custody of Brian M. Rodriquez for an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court by Hon. Metcalf (Docket# CR-02553-20) dated 04/15/2021. Brian was transported to OPD for processing and is being held pending arraignment on 04/22/22021.
Arrest Number: 1976
Time/Date: 13:32:25 04/22/21
Loc. of Arrest: 109 E 4TH ST
Booking Number: 1983
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 13:32:25 04/22/21
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On the above date, time, and location I took custody of Brian M. Rodriquez for an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court by Hon. Metcalf (Docket# CR-0206620) dated 04/15/2021. Brian was transported to OPD for processing and is being held pending arraignment on 04/22/22021.
Arrest Number: 1974
Time/Date: 13:50:51 04/22/21
Loc. of Arrest: 109 E 4TH ST
Booking Number: 1981
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 14:32:51 04/22 /21
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On the above date, time, and location I took custody of Brian M. Rodriquez for an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court by Hon. Metcalf (Docket# CR-00822-20) dated 04/15/2021. Brian was transported to OPD for processing and is being held pending arraignment on 04/22/22021.
Inmate Name: ROSARIO, DANIEL B SR
Address: 22 W 8TH ST; Apt D6, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 03/09/72
Arrest Number: 2044
Time/Date: 20:36:00 04/27/21
Loc. of Arrest: 192 E 2ND ST
Booking Number: 2050
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 19:30:02 04/27/21 (for all offenses)
Statute: PL145.00.0l AM4 (2143), PL265.02.0l DF3 (2745), and PL120.14.0l AM2 (5479)
Offense Description: CRIM MIS:INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY, CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD:PREV CONY, and MENACING-2ND:WEAPON
On 04/27/2021 at approximately 8:36 PM, Daniel B. Rosario Sr. was arrested for Menacing in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree following a domestic incident. D. Rosario Sr. was transported to OCJ awaiting CAP Court the following day.
Inmate Name: SALISBURY, JOSHUA M
Address: 180 E 10TH ST; RM 12, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 12/10/86
Arrest Number: 1950
Time/Date: 14:17:00 04/20/21
Loc. of Arrest: Bunner St/ Duer St
Booking Number: 1957
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 14:03:14 04/20/21
Statute: PL140.15.0l AM2 (8120)
Offense Description:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND
On 04/20/2021 at approximately 02: 17 PM, Joshua Salisbury was arrested for Criminal Trespass-2nd Degree following an investigation, where he did unlawfully enter a residence. Salisbury was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 04/29/2021 at 09:30 AM in Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: SERVIDIO, ANTHONY V
Address: 91 E 4TH ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 11/10/90
Arrest Number: 1955
Time/Date: 02:21:04 04/21/21
Loc. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST; OSWEGO POLICE
Booking Number: 1962
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 02:21:04 04/21/21
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 04/21/2021 at approximately 2:02 AM, Anthony V. Servidio was arrested for an active Bench Warrant Issued our of the Oswego City Court. A. Servidio was transported to the Oswego County Jail where he was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Inmate Name: SMITH, ALISA RACHEAL
Address: 19 W FIRST ST N APT 5, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 02/08/94
Arrest Number: 2058
Time/Date: 21:56:00 04/28/21
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FULTON POLICE
Booking Number: 2064
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 21:56:00 04/28/21
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 04/28/2021 at approximately 09: 56 PM, Alisa R. Smith was arrested on an Active Bench Warrant for Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument issued out of the Oswego City Court by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. A. Smith was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and transported to the Oswego County Jail where she was held pending her arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court on 04/29/2021.
Inmate Name: SMITH, JOHN P
Address: 301 ERIE ST; APT 2, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 11/18/70
Arrest Number: 1996
Time/Date: 00:46:00 04/24/21
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FPD
Booking Number: 2003
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 00:46:00 04/24/21 (both offenses)
Statute: CPL120.60.0l 90 (7264) and PL220.45 AMO (2549)
Offense Description: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST and POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT
Inmate Name: SNOW, ALEXANDER M
Address: 51 E 7TH ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 04/30/93
Arrest Number: 2037
Time/Date: 22:01:53 04/25/21
Loc. of Arrest: 51 E 7TH ST
Booking Number: 2043
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 22:01:53 04/25/21
Statute: PL 165.05.01 AM3 (3949)
Offense Description: UNAUTH USE VEH: W/O OWNER CNSNT
On the above date and time, Alexander Snow was arrested for taking the victims vehicle without her permission. Snow was processed and later released on an appearance ticket with a return court date 05/13/21 at 1:30 PM in Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: Stroman, Dwayne A
Address: 109 E SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 10/23/01
Arrest Number: 1990
Time/Date: 12:01:59 04/23/21
Loc. of Arrest: 123 E 9TH ST
Booking Number: 1997
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 12:01:59 04/23/21 (all offenses)
Statute: PL260.10 AMO (2724), PL135.05 AM2 (2093), and PL240.26.01 V2 (5527)
Offense Description: ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILD, UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND, and HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT
On 04/23/202 at 1: 15 PM, Dwayne A. Stroman was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd and Harassment 2nd following a domestic that occurred in the City of Oswego.
Inmate Name: WARNER, ANDREA L
Address: 113 W 4TH ST N; APT 2, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 05/27/88
Arrest Number: 2108
Time/Date: 13:34:47 05/03/21
Loc. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST
Booking Number: 2114
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 13:34:47 05/03/21
Statute: CPL120.60.0l 90 (7264)
Offense Description: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
On 5/3/2021 at 1:41 PM Andrea L. Warner was arrested on an arrest warrant issued by the City of Oswego Court, Judge Metcalf, on 4/20/2010 for Possession of a Hypodermic instrument. A. Warner was held pending arraignment on 5/3/2021 in the City of Oswego Court.
Inmate Name: WOLFERSB ERGER, ALEXYS M
Address: 161 5TH AVE, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 01/18/97
Arrest Number: 2056
Time/Date: 17:03:00 04/28/21
Loc. of Arrest: 341 STRT 104
Booking Number: 2062
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 17:16:5 0 04/28/21
Statute: CPL 120.60.01 90 (7264)
Offense Description: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
On 04/28/2021 at about 05:03 PM, Alexys M. Wolfersberger was arrested on an active arrest warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for Petit Larceny. A. Wolfersberger was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where she was processed and held for CAP Court arraignment.
Arrest Number: 2057
Time/Date: 17:03:00 04/28/21
Loc. of Arrest: 341 STRT 104
Booking Number: 2063
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 17:17:26 04/28/21
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Offense Description: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
On 04/28/2021 at about 05: 03 PM, Alexys Wolfersberger was arrested on an active bench warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for Petit Larceny. A. Wolfersberger was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where she was processed and held for CAP Court arraignment.