Cop Logs: Oswego PD 4/19 – 5/3/2021

On the above date, time, and location I took custody of Brian M. Rodriquez for an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court by Hon. Metcalf (Docket# CR-01876) dated 04/15/2021. Brian was transported to OPD for processing and is being held pending arraignment on 04/22/22021.

Arrest Number: 1975

Time/Date: 13:32:03 04/22/21

Loc. of Arrest: 109 E 4TH ST

Booking Number: 1982

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 13:32:03 04/22/21

Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On the above date, time, and location I took custody of Brian M. Rodriquez for an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court by Hon. Metcalf (Docket# CR-02553-20) dated 04/15/2021. Brian was transported to OPD for processing and is being held pending arraignment on 04/22/22021.

Arrest Number: 1976

Time/Date: 13:32:25 04/22/21

Loc. of Arrest: 109 E 4TH ST

Booking Number: 1983

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 13:32:25 04/22/21

Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On the above date, time, and location I took custody of Brian M. Rodriquez for an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court by Hon. Metcalf (Docket# CR-0206620) dated 04/15/2021. Brian was transported to OPD for processing and is being held pending arraignment on 04/22/22021.

Arrest Number: 1974

Time/Date: 13:50:51 04/22/21

Loc. of Arrest: 109 E 4TH ST

Booking Number: 1981

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 14:32:51 04/22 /21

Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On the above date, time, and location I took custody of Brian M. Rodriquez for an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court by Hon. Metcalf (Docket# CR-00822-20) dated 04/15/2021. Brian was transported to OPD for processing and is being held pending arraignment on 04/22/22021.