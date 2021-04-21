Cop Logs: Oswego Police Department 4/5 – 4/18/21

Inmate Name: BAUM, SETH MICHAEL

Address: 1024 FAY ST., VOLNEY, NY



Birth Date: 12/11/99Arrest Number: 1860Time/Date: 22:18:41 – 04/10/21Loc. of Arrest: W. 4TH ST. & W. ALBANY STREETBooking Number: 1868Agency: OPDOffense Date22:18:41- 04/10/21Offense Description:RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 2NDOPER MV BAC .08 OF 1%-l ST OFFRECKLESS DRIVING

Narrative:

On 04/10/2021 at about 10:32 p.m., Seth Baum was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving, and Reckless Endangerment following a traffic stop in the City of Oswego. Baum was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date and time of 04/22/2021 at 09:30 a.m. in

Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: BENNETT, DALLAS P.

Address: 1902 SAMUEL WAY, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 02/22/98

Arrest Number: 1891

Time/Date: 20:50:00 – 04/13/21

Loc. of Arrest: 341 STATE ROUTE 104; WALMART

Booking Number: 1899

Agency: OPD

Offense Date

20:30:52 – 04/13/21

Offense Description:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS-3RD

Narrative:

On 04/13/2021 at 20:50 hrs., Dallas P. Bennett was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree following an incident at Walmart. Bennett was processed and issued an appearance ticket with a return court date of 04/29/2021 at 13:30 hrs. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: BUTCHINO, JESSE J.

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 09/01/83

Arrest Number: 1920

Time/Date: 17:16:46 – 04/16/21

Loc. of Arrest: 120 E. 2ND ST.; OSWEGO PUBLIC LIBRARY

Booking Number: 1928

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 17:16:46 – 04/16 /21

Offense Description: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 04/16/2021 at approximately 05:19 p.m., Jesse J. Butchino was arrested for an active Arrest Warrant issued out of the Oswego City Court by Honorable Judge Metcalf. Butchino was held pending arraignment.

Inmate Name: BUTCHINO, JESSE J.

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 09/01/83

Arrest Number: 1919

Time/Date: 17:27:56 – 04/16/21

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST; OPD

Booking Number: 1927

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 17:27:56 – 04/16/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 04/16/2021 at 5:19 p.m., Jessie J. Butchino was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant out of Oswego City Court, signed by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Butchino was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County Cap Court on 04/16/2021 at 7:00 p.m.

Inmate Name: BUTCHINO, JESSE J.

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 09/01/83

Arrest Number: 1921

Time/Date: 17:40:26 – 04/16/21

Booking Number: 1929

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST.; OPD

Offense Date: 17:40:26 – 04/16/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 04/16/2021 at approximately 05:19 p.m., Jesse J. Butchino was arrested for an active Arrest Warrant issued out of the Oswego City Court by Honorable Judge Metcalf. Butchino was held pending arraignment.

Inmate Name: BUTCHINO, JESSE J.

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 09/01/83

Arrest Number: 1841

Time/Date: 12:37:05 – 04/10/21

Loc. of Arrest: WEST SIDE LINEAR PARK

Booking Number: 1849

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 12:37:05 – 04/10 /21

Offense Description: CRIM TRESPASS 3RD: ENCLSD PROP

Narrative:

On 4/10/2021 at approximately 13:03 p.m., Jessie J. Butchino was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree when he was found inside a building.

Inmate Name: BUTLER, MARK J.

Address: 24 ONTARIO ST.; REAR UPPER, MEXICO VILLAGE, NY

Birth Date: 0 1/16/85

Arrest Number: 1819

Time/Date: 05:30:50 – 04/09/21

Loc. of Arrest: 24 ONTARIO ST.

Booking Number: 1827

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 01:59:50 – 04/09/21

Offense Description:

POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT

ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILD

Narrative:

On 4/9/2021 at 05:30 hrs., Mark Butler was arrested a 24 Ontario St. for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Criminally Possessing a Hypodermic Instrument. Butler was transported to Oswego Police Department where he was processed and released on an appearance ticket.

Inmate Name: COLON, DANTE JOSEPH

Address: 111 W. BROADWAY, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 11/29/97

Arrest Number: 1806

Time/Date: 12:57:00 – 04/08/21

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST.

Booking Number: 1814

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 14:01:45 – 04/03/21

Offense Description:

CRIM MIS: INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY

HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT

Narrative:

On 4/8/2021 at 12:57 p.m., Dante J. Colon was arrested for Criminal Mischief 4th Degree and Harassment 2nd Degree, following an investigation into a fight that occurred on 4/3/2021 that occurred in the City of Oswego. Colon was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the City of Oswego Court on 04/15/2021 at 1:30 p.m.

Inmate Name: CONLEY, TARA L.

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 01/18/77

Arrest Number: 1888

Time/Date: 16:16:10 – 04/13/21

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S. 1ST ST.; FULTON POLICE

Booking Number: 1896

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 16:16:10 – 04/13/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 04/13/2021 at 4:32 p.m., Tara L. Conley was arrested on an active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court, signed by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Conley was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on 04/13/2021 at 5:30 p.m.

Inmate Name: CROCI, STACEY A.

Address: 113 W. ONEIDA ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 05/25/80

Arrest Number: 1899

Time/Date: 17:36:43 – 04/13/21

Loc. of Arrest: 113 W. ONEIDA ST.

Booking Number: 1907

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 18:11:00 – 04/14/21

Offense Description: ABANDONMENT OF ANIMALS

Narrative:

On 04/14/2021 at 6:11 p.m., Stacey A. Croci was charged with Abandonment of Animals under Agriculture & Market Law after an investigation conducted by the Oswego City Police Department. Croci was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Oswego City Court on 04/29/2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Inmate Name: DAVIS, STACEY ADAM

Address: 92 HAMILTON ST.; APT 7C, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/09/65

Arrest Number: 1835

Time/Date: 15:32:38 – 04/09/21

Loc. of Arrest: 92 HAMILTON ST.; APT 7B

Booking Number: 1843

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 15:32:38 – 04/09/21

Offense Description:

HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT

ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILD

Narrative:

On 04/09/2021 at approximately 7:45 p.m., Stacey A. Davis was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Harassment in the 2nd Degree after an investigation conducted by the Oswego City Police Department. Davis was transported to Oswego Police Department to be processed and was released on an appearance ticket to appear at Oswego City Court on 04/22/2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Inmate Name: DEMERS, DALE R.

Address: 692 O’CONNOR ROAD, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 05/08/64

Arrest Number: 1901

Time/Date: 16:11:10 – 04/09/21

Loc. of Arrest: EAST AVE. & MAPLE STREET

Booking Number: 1909

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 16:11:10 – 04/09/21

Offense Description: VIOL OF LOC LAW VIOL

Narrative:

On 04/09/2021 at about 04:11 p.m., Dale Demers was arrested on two separate Local Law Violations for Operating a Taxi without Proper Registration or Licensing. Demers was released on an appearance ticket with a return court date and time of 04/27/221 at 01:30 p.m. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: DEMOTT, THOMAS D.

Address: 258 S. 3RD ST., FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 06/10/75

Arrest Number: 1774

Time/Date: 02:32:00 – 04/07/21

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S. 1ST ST.; FULTON POLICE

Offense Time/Date: 02:32:00 – 04/07/21

Booking Number: 1780

Agency: OPD

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 04/07/2021 at approximately 2:32 a.m., Thomas D. Demott was arrested on an active Bench Warrant for Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument issued out of the Oswego City Court by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Demott was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and transported to the Oswego County Jail where he was held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court on 04/07/2021.

Inmate Name: FELICIANO, ASHLEY N.

Address: 335 LOMA AVE., SYRACUSE, NY

Birth Date: 01/14/89

Arrest Number: 1929

Time/Date: 08:46:04 – 04/18/21

Loc. of Arrest: W. 3RD STREET & W. BRIDGE STREET

Offense Date: 08:46:04 – 04/18/21

Booking Number: 1937

Agency: OPD

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On the above date and time, I responded to a suspicious person complaint at W. 3rd Street and W. Bridge Street. Upon my arrival, I recognized the female to be Ashley Feliciano. A moment later, I was advised that Feliciano had an active Bench Warrant that was issued out of the City of Oswego on 11/30/20 and signed by Judge Metcalf. Feliciano was then taken into custody and transported back to the Oswego Police Department for processing. Feliciano was processed and then taken to the Oswego County Jail, awaiting CAP Court arraignment later today.

Inmate Name: FELICIANO, ASHLEY N.

Address: 335 LOMA AVE., SYRACUSE, NY

Birth Date: 01/14/89

Arrest Number: 1930

Time/Date: 10:09:08 – 04/18/21

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST.

Booking Number: 1938

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 10:09:08 – 04/18/21

Offense Description: CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH

Inmate Name: GREENE, CONNOR JAMES

Address: 99 ELLEN ST No. 1/2, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 03/23/94

Arrest Number: 1831

Time/Date: 19:03:00 – 04/09/21

Loc. of Arrest: W. 3RD STREET. & W. MOHAWK STREET

Booking Number: 1839

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 19:18:53 – 04/09/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 04/09/2021 at about 07:03 p.m., Connor J. Greene was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for Disorderly Conduct. Green was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court. Greene was then released on his own recognizance with a return court date and time of 04/15/2021 at 09:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: GREENE, CONNOR JAMES

Address: 99 ELLEN ST. No. 1/2, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 03/23/94

Arrest Number: 1832

Time/Date: 19:03:00 – 04/09/21

Loc. of Arrest: W. 3RD STREET & W. MOHAWK STREET

Booking Number: 1840

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 19:22:00 – 04/09/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 04/09/2021 at about 07:03 p.m., Connor J. Greene was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for three separate counts of Disorderly Conduct. Green was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court. Greene was then released on his own recognizance with a return court date and time of 04/15/2021 at 09:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: GREENE, CONNOR JAMES

Address: 99 ELLEN ST. No. 1/2, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 03/23/94

Arrest Number: 1830

Time/Date: 19:03:39 – 04/09/21

Loc. of Arrest: W. 3RD STREET & W. MOHAWK STREET

Booking Number: 1838

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 19:03:39 – 04/09/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 04/09/2021 at about 07:03 p.m., Connor J. Greene was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for Petit Larceny. Green was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court. Greene was then released on his own recognizance with a return court date and time of 04/15/2021 at 09:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: HAMMOND, BRANDON A.

Address: 91 W. BRIDGE ST; APT D, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 05/11/89

Arrest Number: 1840

Time/Date: 10:45:00 – 04/10/21

Loc. of Arrest: 91 W. BRIDGE ST.; FRONT APT.

Booking Number: 1848

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 15:52:15 – 04/05/21

Offense Description: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-3RD

Narrative:

On 4/10/21 at about 10:45 a.m., Brandon Hammond was arrested for Criminal Mischief 3rd. He was released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 4/29/2021 at 1:30 p.m.

Inmate Name: KING, BRYTTANI MAY

Address: 24 ONTARIO ST. apt 3, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 10/13/94

Arrest Number: 1821

Time/Date: 06:24:50 – 04/09/21

Loc. of Arrest: 24 ONTARIO ST.

Booking Number: 1829

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 01:59:50 – 04/09/21

Offense Description:

ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILD

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH

Narrative:

On 4/ 9/2021 at 06:24 hrs., Bryttani King was arrested at 24 Ontario St. for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree. King was transported to Oswego Police Department where she was processed and released on an appearance ticket.

Inmate Name: KINGSLEY, DAVID M.

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 09/17/87

Arrest Number: 1923

Time/Date: 11:38:05 – 04/17/21

Loc. of Arrest: 45 E. BRIDGE ST. – FOODCHOW CITY

Offense Date: 11:38:05 – 04/17/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 04/14/2021 at approximately 11:39 a.m., David M. Kingsley was arrested for an active Arrest Warrant out of Oswego City Court. Kingsley was processed and held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 04/17/2021.

Inmate Name: KNAPP, JUSTIN M.

Address: 24 BIRCH LANE, SCRIBA, NY

Birth Date: 10/15/86

Arrest Number: 1851

Time/Date: 17:59:02 – 04/10/21

Loc. of Arrest: 341 STATE ROUTE 104: WALMART

Booking Number: 1859

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 17:21:02 – 04/10/21

Offense Description: OPER MV IMPAIRED BY DRUGS 1ST

Narrative:

On 04/10/2021 at approximately 05:59 p.m., Justin M. Knapp was arrested for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs following a Motor Vehicle Accident Investigation. Knapp was processed and later released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 04/22/2021 at 01:30 p.m. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: KNAPP, KEVIN E.

Address: 1822 COURT 6, VOLNEY, NY

Birth Date: 05/17/74

Arrest Number: 1900

Time/Date: 15:24:46 – 04/09/21

Loc. of Arrest: 91 LAKE ST: BREITBECK PARK

Booking Number: 1908

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 15:24:46 – 04/09/21

Offense Description: VIOL OF LOC LAW VIOL

Narrative:

On 04/09/2021 at about 03:24 p.m., Kevin Knapp was arrested on two sperate local law violations for Operating a Taxi Without Proper Registration or Licensing. Knapp was released on an appearance ticket with a return court date and time of 04/27/221 at 01:30 p.m. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: KNIGHT, SHADAY ROME

Address: 87 E. 5TH ST. 1, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 04/02/01

Arrest Number: 1871

Time/Date: 13:42:03 – 04/12/21

Loc. of Arrest: 341 STATE ROUTE 104; WALMART

Booking Number: 1879

Agency: OPD

Offense Date:13:42:03 – 04/12/21

Offense Description: PETIT LARCENY

Narrative:

On the above date and time, Shaday R. Knight was arrested for stealing various items from the Oswego Walmart. Knight was fingerprinted and photographed and later released on a appearance ticket with a return court date of 04/29/21 at 1:30 p.m. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: LEWIS, WESLEY D.

Address: 7 W. BRIDGE ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 04/25/71

Arrest Number: 1833

Time/Date: 09:49:47 – 04/08/21

Loc. of Arrest: 7 W. BRIDGE ST.; APT 2

Booking Number: 1841

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 08:15:47 – 04/08 /21

Offense Description: DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE

Narrative:

On 4/8/2021 at 9:49 a.m., Wesley D. Lewis was arrested for Disorderly Conduct: Creating Unreasonable Noise, when he played loud music which could be heard through the walls of several apartments and shook the floor. Lewis was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the City of Oswego Court on 4/22/2021 at 1:30 p.m.

Inmate Name: Magari, Melissa R.

Address: 7112 Copenhagen Circle, East Syracuse, NY

Birth Date: 07/22/77

Arrest Number: 1914

Time/Date: 20:55:31 – 04/15/21

Loc. of Arrest: 817 S. 4TH ST.; CLIFFS MARKET

Booking Number: 1922

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 20:55:31 – 04/15/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 04/1/2021 at about 09:35 p.m., Melissa Magari was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument. Magari was processed and transported to the Oswego County Jail pending CAP Court arraignment.

Inmate Name: MAHALICK, MICHAEL B.

Address: 188 E. 9TH ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 06/14 /89

Arrest Number: 1811

Time/Date: 13:03:00 – 04/08/21

Loc. of Arrest: 192 E. 2ND ST.; APT C

Booking Number: 1819

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 10:33:00 – 04/08/21

Offense Description:

BURGLARY 1ST: DISPLAYS FIREARM

MENACING-2ND: WEAPON

ROBBERY- IST: DISPLAYS FIREARM

Narrative:

On 4/8/2021 at 1:03 p.m., Michael Mahalick was arrested for Menacing in the 2nd Degree, Burglary in the 1st Degree and Attempted Robbery in the 1st Degree following an investigation by the Oswego City Police Department. Mahalick was held pending arraignment on 4/8/2021.

Inmate Name: NUNNALLY, KELLY C.

Address: 8718 VANHOESEN ROAD, CLAY, NY

Birth Date: 01/15/82

Arrest Number: 1854

Time/Date: 18:23:07 – 04/10/21

Loc. of Arrest: 81 E. 10TH ST.

Booking Number: 1862

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 18:23:07 – 04/10/21

Offense Description: CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND: DISOBEY CRT

Narrative:

On 04/10/2021 at about 06:36 p.m., Kelly Nunnally was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree after violating an active Stay Away Order of Protection. Nunnally was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where she was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date and time of 04/22/2021 at 09:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: PFENDLER, KARASTIE A.

Address: 516 E. Bloomfield Street Apt 3, Rome, NY

Birth Date: 08/02/91

Arrest Number: 1848

Time/Date: 16:39:00 – 04/10/21

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S. 1ST ST.; FPD

Booking Number: 1856

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 16:12:12 – 04/10/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: PITTSLEY, MARK DAVID

Address: 2580 COUNTY ROUTE 45, VOLNEY, NY

Birth Date: 02/03/73

Arrest Number: 1829

Time/Date: 16:50:32 – 04/09/21

Loc. of Arrest: 141 W. BRIDGE ST.; APT 1E

Offense Date: 16:50:32 – 04/09/21

Offense Description: CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND

Narrative:

On 04/09/2021 at approximately 5:12 p.m., Mark J. Pittsley was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree after breaking into another resident’s apartment. Pittsley was released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 04/22/2021 at 9:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: PRATT, AMBER MICHELLE

Address: 9 HALSTEAD DRIVE, GRANBY, NY

Birth Date: 12/14/89

Arrest Number: 1783

Time/Date: 14:07:00 – 04/07/21

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S. 1ST ST.; FULTON POLICE

Booking Number: 1789

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 15:00:00 – 04/07/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On the above date, time, and location, I responded to the Fulton Police Department and took Custody of Amber M. Harrigan (Pratt) for a Bench Warrant issued out of the Oswego City Court and signed by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Pratt was transported to Oswego Police Department for processing and being held pending arraignment on 04/07/2021.

Inmate Name: RODRIQUEZ, BRIAN M.

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 05/24/83

Arrest Number: 1777

Time/Date: 13:21:09 – 04/07/21

Loc. of Arrest: 225 W. 1ST ST. Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 13:21:09 – 04/07/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 4/7/2021 at 1:21 p.m., Brian M. Rodriguez was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant issued by the honorable Judge Metcalf. Rodriguez was held for arraignment on 4/7/2021.

Inmate Name: RODRIQUEZ, BRIAN M.

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 05/24/83

Arrest Number: 1781

Time/Date: 13:40:06 – 04/07/21

Loc. of Arrest: 225 W. 1ST ST.; VICTORY

Booking Number: 1787

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 13:40:06 – 04 /07/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 4/7/2021 at 1:21 p.m., Brian M. Rodriguez was arrested for an active Bench Warrant issued by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Rodriguez was held pending arraignment on 4/7/2021.

Inmate Name: RODRIQUEZ, BRIAN M.

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 05/24/83

Arrest Number: 1779

Time/Date: 13:40:41 – 04/07/21

Loc. of Arrest: 225 W. 1ST ST.; VICTORY

Booking Number: 1785

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 13:40:41 – 4/07/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 4/7/2021 at 1:21PM, Brian M. Rodriguez was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued by the honorable Judge Metcalf. Rodriguez was held pending arraignment on 4/7/21.

Inmate Name: SASSO, BENJAMIN ERIC

Address: 677 COUNTY HIGHWY 78, MIDDLETOWN, NY

Birth Date: 09/05/02

Arrest Number: 1922

Time/Date: 02:36:27 – 04/17/21

Loc. of Arrest: WEST SENECA STREET & LIBERTY STREET

Booking Number: 1930

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 02:36:27 – 04/17/21

Offense Description:

DWI- 1ST OFFENSE

OPER MV BAC .08 OF 1% -1ST OFF

FAILED TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

Narrative:

On 04/17/2021 at about 02:54 a.m., Benjamin Sasso was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated following a traffic stop in the City of Oswego. Sasso was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date and time of 04/29/2021 at 09:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: SCHLAFFER, RYAN A.

Address: 134 E. 8TH ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 06/03/86

Arrest Number: 1881

Time/Date: 13:28:50 – 04/12/21

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST.; OSWEGO POLICE

Booking Number: 1889

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 13:28:50 – 04/12/21

Offense Description: OPER MV IMPAIRED BY DRUGS 1ST

Narrative:

On 04/12/2021 at 2:23 p.m., Ryan A. Schlaffer was arrested for DWAI NYS VTL 1192 (4) after he operated a vehicle in the City of Oswego while being intoxicated by drugs.

Inmate Name: SHAW, MATTHEW S.

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/27/90

Arrest Number: 1790

Time/Date: 15:14:00 – 04/07/21

Loc. of Arrest: E. 9TH ST. & E. CAYUGA ST.

Booking Number: 1796

Agency: OPD

Offense Date:15:14:00 – 04/07/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 4/7/2021 at 3:14 p.m., Matthew Shaw was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Shaw was held for arraignment.

Inmate Name: SHAW, MATTHEW S.

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/27/90

Arrest Number: 1792

Time/Date: 15:14:00 – 04/07/21

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST.; OSWEGO POLICE

Booking Number: 1798

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 15:14:00 04/07/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 4/7/2021 at 3:14 p.m., Matthew Shaw was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Shaw was held for arraignment.

Inmate Name: SHAW, MATTHEW S.

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/27/90

Arrest Number: 1796

Time/Date: 15:14:00 – 04/07/2l

Loc. of Arrest: E. 9TH ST. & E. SCHUYLER ST.

Booking Number: 1802

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 15:14:00 – 04/07/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 4/7/2021 at 3:14 p.m., Matthew Shaw was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Shaw was held for arraignment.

Inmate Name: SHAW, MATTHEW S.

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/27/90

Arrest Number: 1786

Time/Date: 15:14:09 – 04/07/21

Loc. of Arrest: E. CAYUGA ST. & E. 9TH ST.

Booking Number : 1792

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 15:14:09 – 04/07/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative: On 04/07/2021 at 3:14 p.m., Matthew S. Shaw was arrested on an active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court signed by Honorable Judge Metcalf. Shaw was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on 04/07/2021 at 8:00 p.m.

Inmate Name: SHAW, MATTHEW S.

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/27/90

Arrest Number: 1789

Time/Date: 15:14:40 – 04/07/21

Loc. of Arrest: E. CAYUGA ST. & E. 9TH ST.

Booking Number: 1795

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 15:14:40 – 04/07/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 4/7/2021 at 3:14 p.m., Matthew Shaw was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Shaw was held for arraignment.

Inmate Name: SHAW, MATTHEW S.

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/27/90

Arrest Number: 1787

Time/Date: 16:05:25 – 04/07/21

Loc. of Arrest: E. CAYUGA ST. & E. 9TH ST.

Booking Number: 1793

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 16:05:25 – 04/07/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 04/07/2021 at 3:14 p.m., Matthew S. Shaw was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant out of Oswego City Court signed by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Shaw was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on 04/07/2021 at 8:00 p.m.

Inmate Name: SHAW, MATTHEW S.

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/27/90

Arrest Number: 1788

Time/Date: 16:17:37 – 04/07/21

Booking Number: 1794

Loc. of Arrest: E. 9TH ST. & E. CAYUGA ST. – Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 16:17:37 04/07/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 04/07/2021 at 3:14 p.m., Matthew Shaw was arrested for an active Arrest Warrant out of Oswego City Court signed by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Shaw was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on 04/07/2021 at 8:00 p.m.

Inmate Name: SHAW, MATTHEW S.

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/27/90

Arrest Number: 1791

Time/Date: 16:26:02 – 04/07/21

Booking Number: 1797

Loc. of Arrest: E. CAYUGA ST. & E. 9TH ST. – Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 16:26:02 – 04/07/2l

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 04/07/2021 at 3:14 p.m., Matthew S. Shaw was arrested on an active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court, signed by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Shaw was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on 04/07/2021 at 8:00 p.m.

Inmate Name: SHAW, MATTHEW S.

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/27/90

Arrest Number: 1793

Time/Date: 16:45:24 – 04/07/21

Booking Number: 1799

Loc. of Arrest: E. 9TH ST. & E. CAYUGA ST – Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 16:45:24 – 04/07/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 04/07/2021 at 3:14 p.m., Matthew S. Shaw was arrested on an active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court signed by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Shaw was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on 04/07/2021 at 8:00 p.m.

Inmate Name: SHAW, MATTHEW S.

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/27/90

Arrest Number: 1794

Time/Date: 16:52:39 – 04/07/21

Booking Number: 1800

Loc. of Arrest: E. 9TH ST. & E CAYUGA ST. – Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 16:52:39 – 04/07/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 04/07/2021 at 3:14 p.m., Matthew S. Shaw was arrested for an active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court signed by Honorable Judge Metcalf. Shaw was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on 04/07/2021 at 8:00 p.m.

Inmate Name: SHAW, MATTHEW S.

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/27/90

Arrest Number: 1795

Time/Date: 17:00:09 – 04/07/21

Booking Number: 1801

Loc. of Arrest: E. 9TH STREET. & E. CAYUGA STREET – Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 17:00:09 – 04/07/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 04/07/2021 at 3:14 p.m., Matthew S. Shaw was arrested on an active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court signed by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Shaw was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on 04/07/2021 at 8:00 p.m.

Inmate Name: SHAW, MATTHEW S.

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/27/90

Arrest Number: 1907

Time/Date: 09:41:33 – 04/15/21

Booking Number: 1915

Loc. of Arrest: 110 LIBERTY ST. Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 09:41:33 – 04/15/21

Offense Description:

BURGLARY 2ND- DWELLING

PETIT LARCENY

CRIM MIS: INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY

POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT

CRIM MIS: INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY

Inmate Name: SHAW, MATTHEW S.

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/27/90

Arrest Number: 1909

Time/Date: 09:45:00 – 04/15/21

Loc. of Arrest: 110 LIBERTY ST.

Booking Number: 1917

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 09:41:33 – 04/15/21

Offense Description:

BURGLARY 2ND- DWELLING

PETIT LARCENY

POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4TH

Narrative:

On 4/15/2021 at 09:45 a.m., Matthew Shaw was arrested for three counts of Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, Petit Larceny, Criminal Possession of Hypodermic Instrument and Burglary in the 2nd Degree. Shaw was processed and held for arraignment on 4/15/2021.

Inmate Name: SMITH, ALISA RACHEAL

Address: 19 W. 1ST ST. N., FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 02/08/94

Arrest Number: 1799

Time/Date: 01:10:00 – 04/08/21

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S. 1ST ST.; FULTON POLICE

Booking Number: 1805

Agency: OPD

Offense Date:00:53:46 – 04/08/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 04/08/2021 at 01:10 hrs. Alisa R. Smith was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out Oswego City Court on 04/05/2021 by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Smith was processed and transported to Oswego County CAP Court for arraignment on 04/08/2021 at 08:30 hrs.

Inmate Name: SOLINSKY, HAYLEA M.

Address: 852 COUNTY ROUTE 84, HASTINGS, NY

Birth Date: 10/13/99

Arrest Number: 1875

Time/Date: 20:08:58 – 04/12/21 – Booking Number: 1883

Loc. of Arrest: 341 STATE ROUTE 104; WALMART – Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 20:08:58 – 04/12 /21

Offense Description: PETIT LARCENY

Narrative:

On 04/12/2021 at 8:26 p.m., Haylea M. Solinsky was arrested for Petit Larceny after an incident occurring at the Oswego Walmart. Solinsky was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Oswego City Court on 04/29/2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Inmate Name: SPENCER, JORDAN JAMES

Address: 91 HAMILTON ST. 17E, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 03/31/95

Arrest Number: 1836

Time/Date: 08:50:00 – 04/09/21

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST.; OPD

Booking Number: 1844

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 03:18:54 – 02/04/21

Offense Description:

RECKLESS DRIVING

MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE

AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3 >SUSPENSNS

OPERATE VEHICLE W/0 INSURANCE

Narrative:

On 04/09/2021 at 08:50 hrs., Jordan J. Spencer was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree and Reckless Driving following an incident that occurred on 02/04/2021 on East Ave. Spencer was issued additional UTT’ s for Unlicensed Operation and Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance. Spencer was processed and released with a return

court date of 04/22/2021 at 13:30 hrs. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: SWETT, TRAVIS M.

Address: homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 01/12/78

Arrest Number: 1879

Time/Date: 20:03:00 – 04/10/21

Loc. of Arrest: 341 STATE ROUTE 104; WALMART

Booking Number: 1887

Agency: OPD

Offense Description: PETIT LARCENY

Narrative:

On 04/10/21 at approximately 8:03 p.m., Travis Swett was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny after he stole items from the Oswego Walmart. Swett was processed and released with an appearance ticket having a return court date of 04/22/21 at 9:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: SZYMANSKI, RICHARD M.

Address: 203 E. 2ND ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 12/28/77

Arrest Number: 1887

Time/Date: 13:51:22 – 04/13/21

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST.; OSWEGO POLICE

Booking Number: 1895

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 13:51:22 – 04/13/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 4/13/2021 at 1:51 p.m., Richard Szymanski was arrested on active Arrest Warrant issued by the Honorable Judge Hafner. Szymanski was held pending arraignment on 4/13/2021.

Inmate Name: UPDEGROVE, ROBERT L.

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 06/12/88

Arrest Number: 1770

Time/Date: 08:08:31 – 04/06/21 – Booking Number: 1776

Loc. of Arrest: 11O W. 6TH ST; OSWEGO HOSPITAL Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 08:08:31 – 04/06/21

Offense Description: CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND: DISOBEY CRT

Narrative:

On 4/6/2021 at 8:16 a.m., Robert L. Updegrove was arrested for violating a Stay Away Order of Protection following an incident at the Oswego Hospital. Updegrove was held for arraignment on 4/6/2021.

Inmate Name: VANBUREN, ANGELA M.

Address: 15 VAN DRIVE, GRANBY, NY

Birth Date: 12/11/85

Arrest Number: 1813

Time/Date: 13:03:00 – 04/08/21

Loc. of Arrest: 192 E. 2ND ST.; APT C

Booking Number: 1821

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 10:33:00 – 04/08/21

Offense Description:

ROBBERY- IST: DISPLAYS FIREARM

BURGLARY 1ST: DISPLAYS FIREARM

Narrative:

On 4/8/2021 at 1:03 p.m., Angela Vanburen was arrested for Burglary in the 1st Degree and Attempted Robbery in the 1st degree following an investigation by the Oswego City Police Department. Vanburen was held pending arraignment on 4/8/2021.

Inmate Name: VANBUREN, ANGELA M.

Address: 15 VAN DRIVE, GRANBY, NY

Birth Date: 12/11/85

Arrest Number: 1808

Time/Date: 13:31:39 – 04/08/21

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST.; OSWEGO POLICE

Booking Number: 1816

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 13:31:39 – 04/08/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 04/08/2021 at 13:03 hrs., Angela M. Vanburen was arrested for an active Arrest Warrant issued out of the Oswego City Court by Honorable Judge Metcalf. Vanburen was processed and held awaiting arraignment in Oswego City Court on 04/08/2021.

Inmate Name: VERA, ANTHONY J.

Address: 132 W. 3RD ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/15/90

Arrest Number: 1910

Time/Date: 13:48:38 – 04/15/21

Loc. of Arrest: 132 W. 3RD ST.

Booking Number: 1918

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 13:25:38 – 04/15 /21

Offense Description: PETIT LARCENY

Narrative:

On 4/15/2021 at 1:48 p.m., Anthony J. Vera was arrested for Petit Larceny, after stealing merchandise from Kinney Drugs in Oswego. Vera was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the City of Oswego Court on 4/29/2021 at 1:30 p.m.

Inmate Name: WALLACE, MINDY L.

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 02/02/79

Arrest Number: 1842

Time/Date: 12:37:05 – 04/10/21

Loc. of Arrest: WEST SIDE LINEAR PARK

Booking Number: 1850

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 12:37:05 – 04/10 /21

Offense Description: CRIM TRESPASS 3RD: ENCLSD PROP

Narrative:

On 4/10/2021 at approximately 13:03 hrs. Wallace was arrested for Trespass in the Third Degree when she was inside a building she did not have permission to be in.

Inmate Name: WARNER, KEVIN J.

Address: 113 W. 4TH ST. N., FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 08/04/85

Arrest Number: 1890

Time/Date: 17:55:03 – 04/13/21

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST.

Booking Number: 1898

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 17:55:03 – 04/13 /21

Offense Description: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 4/13/2021 at 5:55 p.m., Kevin Warner was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant out of Oswego City Court signed by Honorable Judge Metcalf. Warner was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.

Inmate Name: WARNER, KEVIN J.

Address: 113 W. 4TH ST. N., FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 08/04/85

Arrest Number: 1889

Time/Date: 17:56: 17 – 04/13/21

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST.

Booking Number: 1897

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 17:56:17 04/13/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 04/13/2021 at 5:59 p.m., Kevin J. Warner was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant out of Oswego City Court, signed by the Honorable Judge Metcalf.

Warner was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on 04/13/2021 at 8:00 p.m.

Inmate Name: WARREN, TIFFANY L.

Address: 24 ONTARIO ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 09/18/88

Arrest Number: 1820

Time/Date: 06:03:50 – 04/09/21

Loc. of Arrest: 24 ONTARIO ST.

Booking Number: 1828

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 01:59:50 – 04/09/21

Offense Description: ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILD

Narrative:

On 4/9/2021 at 06:03 hrs., Tiffany Warren was arrested at 24 Ontario St. for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Warren was transported to Oswego Police Department where she was processed and released on an appearance ticket.

Inmate Name: ZODY, TRISTAN EUGENE

Address: HOMELESS, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 09/28/98

Arrest Number: 1798

Time/Date: 00:42:41 – 04/08/21

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S. 1ST ST.; FULTON POLICE

Booking Number: 1804

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 00:42:41 – 04/08/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 4/8/2021 at 12:48 a.m., Tristan E. Zody was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court. Zody was processed at the Oswego Police Department and transported to the Oswego County Jail, where he will be held awaiting arraignment.

