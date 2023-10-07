Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 9/19 through 10/6/2023

OSWEGO – October 6, 2023, On 9/29/23 at 7:57 a.m., Michael S. Stone II, 45, of Liverpool, NY was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th degree following a traffic stop in the Town of Granby. Mr. Stone is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 10/13/23.

On 9/29/23 at 1:52 p.m., Devin M.D. Jobson, 20, of Williamstown was arrested for Criminal Mischief following an incident in the Town of Amboy. Mr. Jobson was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 9/29/23 at 8:20 p.m., Brittany K. Bergquist, 32, of Volney was arrested for Assault, 2nd degree, a class D felony and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 4th degree following an incident in the Town of Volney. Ms. Bergquist was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 9/30/23 at 8:53 p.m., Skyler Gerald Watson, 27, of Constantia was arrested based on a Felony Bench Warrant issued out of Lee County in Florida. Mr. Watson was arraigned in Cap Court.

On 10/2/23 at 1:24 p.m., Jeremy Lewis Fragale, 37, of Fulton was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Volney Town Court. Mr. Fragale was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 10/3/23 at 1:48 p.m., Thomas E. Hibbert, 63, of Oswego was arrested for Falsely Reporting an Incident following an incident in the Town of Scriba. Mr. Hibbert is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 10/17/23.

On 10/4/23 at 2:33 p.m., Kody L. Barr-Jenkins, 26, of Oswego was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court. Mr. Barr-Jenkins was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 10/5/23 at 12:38 a.m., Tiffany M. Eklund, 47 of Fulton was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Granby. Ms. Eklund was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 10/5/23 at 7:38 a.m., George M. Smith, 38, of Fulton was arrested based on an Oswego County Family Court Warrant. Mr. Smith was arraigned in Family Court and held.

On 10/5/23 at 10:41 a.m., Nicole R. Coyle, 39, of Syracuse was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Richland. Ms. Coyle was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 10/6/23 at 4:58 a.m., Patrick J. Higgins, 34, of Fulton was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court. Mr. Higgins was arraigned in CAP Court.

