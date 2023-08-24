Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 8/18 thru 8/24/2023

On 8/18/23 at 8:17 p.m., Billy Joe Parkhurst, 41, of Hastings was arrested for Menacing, 3rd degree; 2 counts of Unlawful Imprisonment, 1st degree, a class E felony, 2 counts of Kidnapping, 2nd degree and Criminal Mischief, 4th degree following an incident in the Town of Hastings. Mr. Parkhurst was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 8/20/23 at 7:58 p.m., Lauren A. Comerford, 57, of Scriba was arrested for Petit Larceny and Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an incident in the Town of Scriba. Ms. Comerford was arraigned in Cap Court.

On 8/20/23 at 9:43 p.m., Matthew R. Buchanan, 34, of Palermo was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba. Mr. Buchanan was arraigned in Cap Court.

On 8/21/23 at 5:26 p.m., Jason J. Simmons, 40, of Volney was arrested for Menacing, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town of Scriba. Mr. Simmons was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 8/22/23 at 4:27 a.m., Jacob G. Springer, 25, of Scriba was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4thdegree and Criminal Mischief, 3rd degree following an incident in the Town of Scriba. Mr. Springer was arraigned in Cap Court.

On 8/22/23 at 11:52 a.m., Jeremy W. Tassie, 33, of Oswego was arrested based on 3 Bench Warrants, two issued out of Oswego City Court and one issued out of the City of Fulton. Mr. Tassie was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 8/22/23 at 5:34 p.m., Amanda B. Brown, 34, of Fulton was arrested for Assault, 2nd degree; Obstruction of Governmental Administration, 2nd degree and two counts of Harassment following an incident in the Town of Granby. Ms. Brown was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 8/22/23 at 6:45 p.m. Corarose Corcoran, 25, of Scriba was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4thdegree following an incident in the Town of Scriba. Ms. Corcoran was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 8/23/23 at 12:16 a.m., David H. Hartman, 57, of Richland was arrested for Menacing, 2nd degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 4th degree following an incident in the Town of Richland. Mr. Hartman was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 8/23/23 at 3:14 a.m., Joshua A. Bolster, 35, of Sandy Creek was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 3rddegree, a class E felony; Criminal Tampering, 1st degree, a class D felony and Resisting Arrest following an incident in the Village of Sandy Creek. Mr. Bolster was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 8/23/23 at 6:30 p.m., Thomas D. West, 36, of Central Square was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Village of Central Square. Mr. West was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 8/24/23 at 10:21 a.m., Shawn M. Donoghue, 35, of unknown address was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town of Scriba. Mr. Donoghue was arraigned in CAP Court.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...