Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Investigate Early Morning Shooting

OSWEGO COUNTY – This morning at around 4:25 a.m., Oswego County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of U.S. Route 11 just northeast of the Brewterton Bridge for a check the welfare complaint.

Several people in the area called 911 reporting either the sound of a car accident or a gun shot.

Investigators are currently on scene and can confirm that one male in his early 20’s was shot and does not appear to have any life-threatening injuries. The victim and the shooter did know each other, and this was not a random act.

This incident is under investigation and anyone with information should call the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3411.

There will be more information released later today.

