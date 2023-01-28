for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree; Criminal Mischief and Harassment, 2nd degree following a domestic incident in the Town of Scriba where he allegedly damaged the victim’s property and prevented them from making an emergency phone call. Mr. Butler was arraigned in CAP Court on the same date.

On 1/25/23 at 10:12 am, Mark A. Grandazzo, 45, of 1237 CR 85, Hannibal, NY was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town of Hannibal. Mr. Grandazzo was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on the same day.

On 1/25/23 at 11:11 am, Ashley R. Hart, 27, of 744 CR 10, Lot 7A, Pennellville, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Schroeppel Court. Ms. Hart was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on the same day.

On 1/25/23 at 11:43 am, Christion Julio Velazquez, 21, of 164 W Bridge Street, Oswego, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the City of Oswego Police Department. Mr. Velazquez was turned over to the Oswego City Police Dept. for further processing.

