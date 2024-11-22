On 11/15/24 at 5:25 p.m., Tara J. Sathre, 38, of Auburn, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court. Ms. Sathre was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 11/15/24 at 8:33 p.m., Daniel P. Spencer, 41, of Westdale, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Parish. Mr. Spencer was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 11/16/24 at 8:35 p.m., Mandy S. Souza, 49, of Syracuse, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Hastings. Ms. Souza was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 11/18/24 at 2:43 p.m., Richard J. Bentley, 33, of Schroeppel was arrested for Obstruction of Governmental Administration, 2nd degree and Resisting Arrest following an incident in the Town of Mexico. Mr. Bentley was also arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of NYS Parole. Mr. Bentley was arraigned in CAP Court.

During the same incident, Ashly M. Gristwood, 37, of Unknown address was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th degree. Ms. Gristwood is scheduled to be arraigned on 12/2/24 in CAP Court.

On 11/18/24 at 6:00 p.m., Joseph W. Blair, 19, of Oswego; Caroline M. Edmondson, 59, of Oswego and Cassandra D. Edmondson, 35, of Oswego were arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident in the City of Oswego. All three individuals are scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 12/2/24.

On 11/18/24 at 10:56 p.m., Paige E. Whitted, 35, of Utica was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th degree following an incident in the Town of New Haven. Ms. Whitted is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 12/2/24.

On 11/19/24 at 1:35 a.m., Jonathon D. Pastorell, 35, of Constantia was arrested for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing; Criminal Mischief, 4th degree and Robbery, 3rd degree, a class D felony following an incident in the Town of Constantia. Mr. Pastorell was arraigned in CAP Court and remanded to the OCJ.

On 11/19/24 at 7:09 p.m., Samantha L. Gudgeon, 35, of West Monroe was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town of West Monroe. Ms. Gudgeon was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 11/20/24 at 6:50 a.m., James A. Mothersell, 55, of Hastings was arrested for Burglary, 2nd degree, a class C felony; Criminal Mischief, 4th degree and Petit Larceny following an incident in the Town of Hastings. Mr. Mothersell was also arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court. Mr. Mothersell was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 11/20/24 at 8:34 a.m., Phillip Z. Butler, 38, of Oswego was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town of Scriba. Mr. Butler was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 11/20/24 at 3:25 p.m., Savannah A. Tice, 23, of Syracuse was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident in the Town of Granby. Ms. Tice is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 12/4/24.

On 11/20/24 at 8:50 p.m., Maryemma M. Dacey, 51, of Phoenix, NY was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th degree following an incident in the Town of Schroeppel. Ms. Dacey is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 12/4/24.

On 11/21/24 at 1:27 p.m., Joshua E. Earnshaw, 39, of Phoenix, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Village of Phoenix. Mr. Earnshaw was arraigned in CAP Court.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...