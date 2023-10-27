Oswego County Sheriff’s Office October 27, 2023

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY – On 10/20/23 at 1:53 p.m., Jonathan E. Cayea, 28, of Baldwinsville was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Town of Schroeppel Court. Mr. Cayea was arraigned in CAP Court.

Mr. Cayea was also arrested for Burglary, 3rd degree, a class D felony and Petit Larceny stemming from an incident that occurred in the Town of Schroeppel. Mr. Cayea was arraigned in Cap Court.

On 10/20/23 at 2:51 p.m., Kimberly Rose Munro, 33, of Clay was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Redfield Town Court. Ms. Munro was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 10/20/23 at 3:30 p.m., Anthony P. Ponto, 20, of Syracuse was arrested for Promoting Sexual Performance by a Child, a class D felony following an incident in the Town of Schroeppel. Mr. Ponto was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 10/20/23 at 4:01 p.m., Ryan L. Littler, 35, of Granby was arrested for Assault While Confined in a Correctional Facility, 2nd degree, a class D felony following an incident in the Oswego County Correctional Facility. Mr. Littler was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 10/20/23 at 9:31 p.m., Aliyah M. Conner, 26, of Fulton was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Granby Town Court. Ms. Conner was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 10/22/23 at 6:38 a.m., Wayne A. Priest Jr., 35, of Vernon was arrested for Menacing, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town of West Monroe. Mr. Priest is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 11/5/23.

On 10/23/23 at 10:20 a.m., Chad Michael Firenze, 34, of Oswego was arrested for Criminal Trespass, 3rd degree, a class B misdemeanor; Petit Larceny; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and AUO, 3rd degree following an incident in the Town of Granby. Mr. Firenze is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 11/6/23.

Mr. Firenze was also arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Clay. Mr. Firenze was turned over to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for further processing.

On 10/24/23 at 9:23 a.m., Lindsey A. Blodgett, 41, of Pulaski was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego County Family Court. Ms. Blodgett was arraigned in Family Court and remanded to the OCJ.

On 10/25/23 at 9:14 a.m., John R. Mulcahy Jr., 37, of Sterling was arrested based on a Felony Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court and an Arrest Warrant issued out of Town of Granby Court. Mr. Mulcahy was arraigned in Oswego County Court.

On 10/25/23 at 5:56 p.m., Saren Haley Laure, 23, of Fulton was arrested for Grand Larceny, 4th degree following an incident in the Town of Granby. Ms. Laure is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on November 8, 2023.

On 10/26/23 at 2:29 a.m., Paige M. Perl, 29, of Granby was arrested for Menacing, 3rd degree following an incident in the Town of Granby. Ms. Perl was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 10/26/23 at 8:53 a.m., Jessica A. Boswell, 32, of Volney was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego County Family Court. Ms. Boswell was arraigned in Family Court.

On 10/26/23 at 1:09 p.m., Ciara K. Sherman, 35, of Syracuse was arrested based on a Family Court Warrant issued out of Oswego County. Ms. Sherman was arraigned in Family Court and remanded to the OCJ.

On 10/26/23 at 2:37 p.m., Jennifer L. Middleton, 42, of Hannibal was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident in the Town of Granby. Ms. Middleton is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 11/9/23.

On 10/26/23 at 5:08 p.m., Justin A. Storto, 28, of Scriba was arrested based on a Felony Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court. Mr. Storto was arraigned in County Court.

On 10/26/23 at 11:31 p.m., Todd G. Devaul, 34, of Fayetteville was arrested based on two Bench Warrants, both out of the Town of Palermo Court. Mr. Devaul was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 10/26/23 at 11:42 p.m., Anthony J. Sgarlata, 22, of Schroeppel was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree following an incident in the Town of Schroeppel. Mr. Sgarlata is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on November 9, 2023.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...