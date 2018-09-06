Political Corruption Or Fraud

To The Editor:

Political corruption takes on many forms.

Everyone cries about it at the state and federal level, but it is right here in Oswego County at a much lower level.

It is at the town, city and county level.

Fraud is fraud no matter how you look at it.

The one that is the most obvious is at a town board election level.

A recent inquiry into petitions tuned in for a place on the ballot of a town board seat. The inquiry reveled the fact that one of the candidates had turned in petitions with a plethora of illegal signatures.

For those that are unaware of the signatures on a petition. The only legal signatures are those that are from residents of the area (town, city, district or county) that is going to be represented.

In the above case many signatures were from cities, towns outside the represented area.

Also many petitions were signed by the same voters multiple times. You are only allowed to sign one petition for any one candidate.

It is the responsibility of the candidate to ensure the signatures on the petitions are valid.

It is also up to the witness to ensure the signatures are legal.

Now in this case, the witness was a chairman of a major political party in a town.

Without these illegal signatures this candidate fell well short of the required number of registered voters’ signatures. Making the candidate’s petitions invalid and the candidate’s name would not appear on the ballot in November for a seat on a town board.

This is totally political corruption or fraud right here in Oswego County.

Show the people of this town that you won’t stand for this in our county.

Frank Castiglia Jr.

Oswego County Legislator

