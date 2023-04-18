ALBANY – Assembly Democrats have once again signaled they are not serious about addressing the public safety concerns shared by the majority of New Yorkers. This week, legislation from Assembly Republicans that sought to address the inadequate protection of crime victims and their families was blocked in multiple committees.

Members of the Assembly Republican Conference introduced numerous measures in committees this week, with bills crafted with input from law enforcement officials, crime victims and various stakeholders aimed at protecting New Yorkers. Members of the Conference have urged their colleagues in the Legislature to consider legislation to fix serious flaws in the state’s criminal justice system

“New Yorkers are increasingly concerned about the spike in dangerous and violent incidents occurring in our communities. Liberal Democrats have failed to prioritize the safety of law-abiding citizens while pushing an agenda that glorifies criminal behavior and denies justice for crime victims and their families. And, when presented with common-sense legislation to address these gross injustices, Democrats blocked Assembly Republican efforts to strengthen protections for victims of domestic violence and students facing harassment,” said Leader Barclay.

The following bills were blocked in committee:

Bella’s Law (A.1276, Brown E) – Calls for an investigation into possible domestic violence or abuse for persons who have been accused of animal abuse.

Domestic Violence Crimes (A.2485, Giglio JM) – Creates a Domestic Violence Crime which provides an enhanced penalty for a person who intentionally commits a specified offense against a member of the same family or household.

Domestic Violence Committed in the Presence of a Child (A.2634, Giglio JM) – Provides a harsher penalty for intentionally committing an act of domestic violence in the presence of a child who is 15 years of age or younger.

Parole Board Representation (A.2423, Giglio JM) – Requires that one member of the State Parole Board be a current or former member of law enforcement and that one member be a crime victim or a crime victim’s representative.

Jacobe’s Law (A.2231, Walsh) – Require school administrators to contact the parents or guardians of students when bullying or harassment has occurred. Grant school administrators discretion to contact a parent or guardian if a student expresses a health, safety or privacy concern.

“It’s a shame that these bills are dragged down by the partisan politics and pro-criminal agenda that define New York Democrats,” Leader Barclay said. “Offering greater protections for victims of domestic violence is a responsibility that all legislators should embrace. Finding more balance on the Parole Board to include victims’ input is entirely reasonable. Taking a step to keep parents informed on bullying incidents isn’t something we need to argue about. Failure to act on any of these measures is inexplicable. The people of the state deserve better.”

