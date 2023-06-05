ALBANY, NY – In an effort to protect taxpayer funds, members of the Assembly Republican Conference called on state officials to provide information and clarification about the $1 billion allocated to New York City for costs associated with the migrant influx. Reports that have revealed a lack of coordination, communication and planning have raised serious concerns from numerous state and local officials as the relocation of migrants continues without regard for local laws.

In a letter to state Budget Director Robert Megna and Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) Commissioner Daniel Tietz, Republican Conference members expressed their concerns about the protocols and oversight measures associated with the allocation of $1 billion for migrant shelter and humanitarian aid.

A portion of the letter reads: “It is imperative that your office ensures any funds allocated by the state, whether spent directly or indirectly, to relocate migrants to other counties be expended consistent with local laws and only in coordination with these counties. Considering numerous reports of migrant relocation efforts undertaken by the City of New York to upstate regions, members have requested information about current policies related to coordination between city officials and local municipalities.”

A copy of the letter is available here.

Last month, members of the Assembly Republican Conference introduced a legislative package to mitigate the impact of the state’s migrant crisis and establish protections for local communities. Proposed legislation included greater oversight of expenditures, prohibiting migrants from being housed at schools and requirements for background checks and screening.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related