ALBANY, NY – New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay today called out Democrats for their continued silence on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s highly suspicious deal to purchase COVID test kits from New Jersey-based company Digital Gadgets, LLC.

The Hochul Administration paid the company $637 million, which was double the market rate for COVID tests. New York spent an average of $12.25 per test, while other companies offered test kits for as low as $5. The company’s owner, Charlie Tebele, is a major donor to Gov. Hochul’s campaign, throwing an in-person fundraiser and contributing $300,000 to her election effort. The Hochul campaign also gave Mr. Tebele’s son a job.

“It’s been three months since the Albany Times Union first reported on Kathy Hochul’s $637 million giveaway to a major campaign donor. Since that time, her Democrat friends in the Legislature have asked no questions, taken no action and offered nothing but ‘no comment,’” said Leader Barclay. “Hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars were wasted and the only people who benefited were Kathy Hochul and a major contributor to her campaign.”

The questionable contract was awarded to Digital Gadgets without a competitive bidding process or oversight from the state comptroller, because the governor’s emergency COVID declaration was still in place. Under a declared state of emergency, the governor holds expanded authority over spending and procurement processes.

Republicans in the Assembly have called for investigations and hearings into the Hochul Administration’s arrangement with Digital Gadgets. Requests to the State Attorney General and Democrats on the Assembly Investigations Committee and Ways and Means Committee have resulted in no action.

“Every part of this deal raises serious questions about blatant corruption and pay-to-play government. Kathy Hochul’s response that she wasn’t aware and that she’d make the same deal again simply doesn’t cut it. Democrats have had months to do something, but they haven’t asked a single question. They should be standing up for New Yorkers, instead of sitting on their hands to protect a political ally.”

