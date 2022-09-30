Barclay: Gov. Hochul Would ‘Do That All Again’ With Pay-To-Play Purchase, That’s The Problem

Legislative Column from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay

Rather than explain how a department under her control could spend hundreds of millions of dollars more than needed on COVID-19 test kits, Gov. Hochul instead insisted the purchase was a good idea, proclaiming she would “do that all again” if given the chance. This response is alarming, arrogant and displays a complete lack of situational awareness.

Weeks ago, the Albany Times Union reported Charles Tebele, the CEO of Digital Gadgets, and his family donated $300,000 to the governor’s campaign and hosted an in-person fundraiser for the governor. Soon after, the state began purchasing $637 million worth of COVID-19 test kits from his company. Hochul’s campaign then hired the son of Charles Tebele between donations. We have also learned the state of California bought the same test kits elsewhere for 45% less than New York did.

These details alone reek of impropriety, but then when you consider New York had previously purchased similar tests for much less than the roughly $12.25/kit the Department of Health paid to Digital Gadgets, it becomes more troubling. We also know the no-bid, non-competitive deal was made possible by the governor’s own decision to extend her emergency powers well beyond any actual COVID-19 emergency. It’s all just a little too coincidental.

As such, our Conference has called on Assembly Democrats to initiate investigations into the matter. So far, there has been no effort to get to the bottom of the transactions, and recently, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins refused to offer her thoughts on the millions of dollars wasted padding the pockets of Tebele and his family.

Upon intense scrutiny of the deal from good-government groups, state officials and the media, Gov. Hochul simply replied, “They did what they did,” when pressed about the Health Department’s decision. Well, what they did was incredibly wasteful, irresponsible and potentially illegal. That explanation is unacceptable.

While it would be politically convenient for the governor if everyone would just ignore the matter, the taxpayers who funded the purchase, especially at a time when inflation is destroying family budgets, do not have that luxury. Their money is gone, and no one seems to be willing to offer any explanation of what happened. Until all legislative leaders push back against this blatant abuse of power, the people of New York will continue to be an afterthought to the governor’s ambitions – and that is not how a representative democracy is supposed to work.

Gov. Hochul was able to orchestrate this deal in part because the Legislature’s oversight was limited during the COVID state of emergency. That emergency declaration has finally expired and proper oversight has been restored. Democrats need wake up and start acting like it.

If you have any questions or comments on this or any other state issue, or if you would like to be added to my mailing list or receive my newsletter, please contact my office.

