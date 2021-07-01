OSWEGO COUNTY – Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) today announced that 14 area high school students were awarded the newly-created 2021 Leader Barclay Community Service Youth Recognition Award.

The award seeks to recognize and honor outstanding high school students who volunteer and serve their communities. Nominations were sought through local high schools in the 120th Assembly District.

“Congratulations to each of the students who were selected and who give their time selflessly to help others and their community,” Barclay said. “Whether it’s through mentoring other students, using talents to assist those with disabilities or volunteering at a local fire department, for example, these students help define service leadership. This award is one small way to recognize and encourage students who give their time and talents and inspire others.”

Recipients of the award this year were: Joshua Biggs and Jaelyn McKee of Belleville Henderson High School; Alexis Ingersoll and Reagan LaPage of G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton; Emily Ward and Brooke Rogers of Sandy Creek High School; Brielle DeRoberts of Phoenix High School; Emma Hyde, Patrick Johnson and Gwen Boulais of Mexico High School; Holly McCarty of Pulaski High School; and Sasha Dailey, MaKenna Davis and Rebecca Mantione of Charles W. Baker High School in Baldwinsville.

“I wish to thank all of the leaders, parents and grandparents in our community who foster service leadership in our youth. I also wish to thank the schools and guidance counselors who participated and nominated students for the award to help recognize their remarkable efforts,” Barclay said. “These kids do great work and serve as role models for their peers. It’s inspiring to see.”

Press release from Will Barclay

