OSWEGO – Opening Saturday, November 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. Assemblyman William Barclay hosts the 3rd annual “Local Landscapes and Landmarks” exhibit featuring artist depictions of landscapes, historic landmarks and sites within the 120th assembly district.

The art exhibit will be located at the Art Association of Oswego, 20 Barbara Donahue Drive, Building #30 in Fort Ontario Complex, in Oswego, NY 13126.

Thank you CNY Community Arts Center, the Salmon River Fine Arts Center, artists from Canton Woods, the Riverside Artisans of Oswego, and of course the AAO for making this show possible.

