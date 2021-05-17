“After calling on Gov. Cuomo to take the advice of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and remove the state’s mask mandate for most vaccinated people, I am pleased to see he cleared up the unnecessary confusion created last week.

As we work our way back toward normalcy, I can’t stress enough that it is important we continue to use the best data and science available. The only way we will truly emerge stronger from the effects of this pandemic is with communication, cooperation and consistency. We are happy to see New York take a step in that direction today.”

-Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski)

