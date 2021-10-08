OSWEGO – Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I—Pulaski) hosted an art opening yesterday at the Art Association of Oswego to welcome the public and contributing artists to his second-annual Landscapes and Landmarks Art Exhibit.

The exhibit will be on display through October.

The exhibit features work by artists from Oswego, Fulton, Volney, Lacona, Pulaski, Sandy Creek, Redfield and Baldwinsville who have captured scenes within the 120th Assembly District. Works are done using various mediums including oil, watercolors, photography, pen and ink, acrylic, en plein air and mixed-media photography.

“Our landscapes, natural beauty and rich history have truly been captured by many talented artists in this exhibit. They have depicted scenes and sites that remind us of some hidden gems in the area, especially along our waterways. I encourage everyone to visit the exhibit to be reminded of our natural assets,” said Leader Barclay. “I look forward to taking some of the artwork to Albany when session resumes so people around the state can get a glimpse of what we have here.”

Leader Barclay would like to thank all of the organizations that helped make the show possible, including the Art Association of Oswego, CNY Community Arts Center, Riverside Artisans, Salmon River Fine Arts Center, Fulton Art Association, Fulton Historical Association/Pratt House and artists from Canton Woods.

Sites depicted include the Oswego River, the Seneca River, Lake Ontario, Sandy Pond, Great Bear Springs, snow in Redfield/Winona Forest, Three Rivers Wildlife Management Area, the Salmon River, Salmon River Falls, Veterans Park in Fulton, Lake Neahtawanta, Oswego Canal and Thunder Island.

Art Association of Oswego, Inc. Exhibit Coordinator Bill DeMott said he and the association were pleased to host the exhibit this year.

“We are always trying to expand our reach and this Landscapes and Landmarks exhibit theme allowed us to display new artists and their works. It’s also just a great opportunity to partner with Leader Barclay on this to help recognize local talent and arts organizations,” DeMott said.

CNY Community Arts Center Board President and Painting Instructor Cheryl Schader-Green said she was pleased to take part. Her class hosted an en plein air workshop specifically for the exhibit which challenged artists to paint scenes outside.

“We have some talented artists of all ages who come to the painting classes and enjoy capturing our area’s beauty. This show was a perfect opportunity to showcase their abilities,” Schader-Green said. “Leader Barclay has always been a friend to the arts, recognizing how it adds to the quality of life in our area. I am happy he is making this show a tradition for the district and the arts organizations.”

The Art Association of Oswego is located at 20 Barbara Donohue Dr. in Oswego, at the end of East Fourth St. by Fort Ontario. It is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., during scheduled classes and by appointment. For additional information, visit https://www.oswegoarts.org/.

Press release from Assembly Minority Office of Public Affairs.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related