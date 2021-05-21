Legislative Column from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay

According to advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Coast Guard, there are a few important tips to remember as you take your boat into any body of water. Those tips include:

The week is the result of a partnership between the National Safe Boating Council, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service. Together, the agencies are encouraging boaters to follow best practices and safety guidelines.

Lastly, if you are taking your boat from one body of water to another, ensure that it is properly cleaned. Invasive species are a costly and avoidable problem and proper boat care is critical to combat those species.

I sincerely hope you all enjoy your time out on Lake Ontario, in the Finger Lakes or whatever other body of water you happen to be on this summer. With proper guidance and attention to detail, we can ensure this year’s boating season will be safer and more enjoyable.

