ALBANY – With the beginning of each new legislative session, it’s tradition to hear members of the Legislature and the governor lay out their goals and outline the policies they deem most valuable for the residents of New York.

Sometimes these ideas are rooted in common sense, and other times they are merely lip service. Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul offered her vision for New York in her State of the State address, but there are significant concerns that plan favors lofty ideas over practical solutions.

There is widespread support for some of the priorities outlined by the governor in her State of the State address. Efforts to improve the way New York handles mental illness, reducing the costs of child care and pledging not to raise taxes are all commendable goals. But much more needs to be done.

In recent months, polls have indicated New Yorkers believe the state is headed in the wrong direction and key issues remain unaddressed. Supporting this discontent, recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows New York state lost more than 400,000 people in the past two years – the worst in the nation. This is not sustainable.

If we continue to rank at or near the bottom for outmigration, our communities, businesses and educational institutions will suffer. It’s a trend that has been ignored for years, and it’s simply unacceptable to allow it to continue.

Affordability and the cost of living is crushing families and violent crime is plaguing communities across the state. These issues must be addressed without delay. The Executive’s budget proposal and budget negotiations are just weeks away; I encourage all parties involved to find common ground on common-sense legislation and policies that will make a difference for New York’s 20 million residents. Once again, my colleagues in the Assembly Minority Conference and I will promote proposals that address the quality of life in New York. These measures include:

Improving public safety;

Creating more opportunities for children and families;

Strengthening our schools and learning environments;

Bolstering our health care system’s capabilities and preparedness;

Improving infrastructure and rural resources;

Ensuring our farmers prosper; and

Increasing transparency in government.

As elected officials, we have the tools and resources at our disposal – not to mention the responsibility – to deliver solutions to the state’s most pressing issues. If the governor truly hears and cares about what New Yorkers are thinking she will work with Republicans and Democrats alike to deliver a state budget that benefits every resident.

New Yorkers have diverse needs and opinions and they have elected us to act on their behalf and represent their unique views – that is exactly what we are going to do.

If you have any questions or comments on this or any other state issue, or if you would like to be added to my mailing list or receive my newsletter, please contact my office. My office can be reached by mail at 19 Canalview Mall, Fulton, NY 13069 and by email at [email protected]. You may also find me, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, on Facebook or on Twitter at @WillABarclay.

