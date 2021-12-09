CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Local leaders and elected officials met recently at Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay’s district office to deliver shoes that were donated to former Central Square Mayor Millard “Mudd” Murphy.

Murphy leads the “Tithe My Shoes” effort in Oswego County and helps to set up collection points throughout the area.

Leader Barclay’s office has served as a collection point since the drive first began in 2014. Each year, the shoes are delivered to Ralph Rotella, owner of Discount Shoe Repair in Syracuse. Rotella has collected and repaired more than 20,000 pairs of shoes and anticipates a record number this year after an outpouring of community support. This year, Rev. Jim Tschudy of Central Square Community Church blessed the shoes before they were sent to be cleaned and refurbished. The shoes will be donated to the Rescue Mission of Syracuse.

Poem by Mudd Murphy for the “Tithe My Shoes” Donation Drive.

On one winter morning the Shoehorns gathered at Will’s Snowshoe Inn after they had been out spreading the word to people about “Tithe My Shoes.”

The Galosh Twins were guarding the door to see if anyone was entering with wet feet, then the Sandals arrived shaking off the sand from the beach. Oh no! Some Flip-Flops slippered by and sneakered in past the Galosh Twins when they were distracted by some glittering “High Heels.”

But wait, here come The Boots who booted them aside to make way for some downtrodden shoes with worn out soles feeling that they cannot go another step and may never be healed to walk again.

But then, who should arrive on the scene but the Rev. Jim Tschudy to bless these souls and sent them on a new journey. First to stop and see Ralph Rotella, who will give them a new shine and then on to a new mission to warm and rescue some new feet and warm a new proud-stepping heart.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...