OSWEGO COUNTY – Anthony Brindisi, former NY-22 U.S. Representative, released the following statement announcing his candidacy for state Supreme Court justice in the fifth judicial district.

“Hi everyone and thanks for being here. I want to start out by just thanking the people of this amazing community for their years of support. I’ve loved serving my hometown and the 22nd – I loved every issue, fighting for what we need and cared about each person I represented. Yet, as we know, I was not successful in my effort to return to Congress. BUT – the election was incredibly close. Just a handful of votes that later involved the Department of Justice, and lots of problems. But the good news is there is always more work to be done, and more opportunities to serve. And like I said: I love this region. Some of you sought my reactions to many news reports that said I was headed to DC and the Biden admin….. Truth is: yea, I could have left here, gone to DC, moved my family and had a great career. But I want to be here. My family wants to be here. We love the outdoors. We like to hike. We like being close to our parents and loved ones. We aren’t scared of snow. You get it. I never was very “DC” So…… You can’t get rid of me! And looking back on my years in the New York legislature and in the House…. I can tell you this: I love the legal world. It’s what has defined my family. It’s what I went to school for. It’s what I am good at. And part of loving the law, and understanding how it works after making laws involved the judicial branch. Interpreting the law. Ensuring that scale of justice is BALANCED. I was never a partisan person. And that is key to the judicial system. Now, here in NY, the fifth judicial district of the Supreme Court includes the counties of Oneida, Onondaga, Herkimer, Lewis, Jefferson and Oswego counties. And an election will take place on November 2, 2021 to fill one of those seats. I’m here to announce my candidacy for Supreme Court justice in the fifth judicial district. I have thought long and hard about the qualities that make up a good judge: integrity, experience and independence. For the past 10 years, I have represented the people of this community at the local, state and national level. The people of this community know me, and what experience I bring to the table, and I know the issues facing the people of this region. As your representative, I listened to the people and solved problems on their behalf, always putting politics aside to do what is right for this community. Prior to my time in Congress, for 15 years I practiced law as an attorney in the field of civil litigation primarily in Supreme Court helping people successfully navigate their legal disputes in and out of the court room. If elected to Supreme Court I pledge to be someone who is fair minded, a good listener, independent and of the highest integrity. So, I am in this race. I will give it my all. And no matter what: I am here to stay. Here to do what I can to serve this community. And here to say that government can and is a force for GOOD— so let’s do good things together, and improve lives—all lives. Look, I’m humbled by so much support here. And would be just as humbled to be your next Supreme Court judge. Ready for you Q.”

