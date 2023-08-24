As the voice of New York’s 24th District in Congress, I will continue to be a steadfast advocate for our American values and Second Amendment rights.
This week, I demonstrated my commitment by unveiling three-pillar plans on how I will continue to strengthen American values and defend our Second Amendment rights in Washington.
My Second Amendment plan builds upon the progress achieved by NYSRPA v. Bruen and pushes back against Kathy Hochul’s unconstitutional attacks on our right to keep and bear arms. I also released my comprehensive plan to preserve American values, such as equality of opportunity. This plan ends anti-American racist policies such as Critical Race Theory, and protects the rights of the unborn.
I am dedicated to ensuring a future for our country that is anchored in liberty, equality of opportunity, and freedom while embracing the enduring principles that have defined our nation for centuries.
To view my full Second Amendment plan, click here.
One year ago, I voted NO on Joe Biden’s disastrous “Inflation Reduction Act.” This out-of-control government spending and war on reliable energy production has caused even more inflation and increased barriers to affordable American energy.
Last week, I released a comprehensive Tax Plan detailing my work to rebuild our economy and restore our energy independence. I have long championed the rights and interests of New York taxpayers and will continue to do so by fighting for a fairer and simpler tax code that rewards hard work, sparks innovation and grows our economy without reckless government spending.
Over the past few years, we have seen how America’s reliance on foreign countries for semiconductors can cause shortages, economic harm, and undermine our national security. Designating Western New York as a Tech Hub will help make our national supply chains more secure and self-reliant while bringing jobs to Upstate and Western New York. Home of the industrial revolution, with this federal investment, our community can continue to be a source of technological innovation and advancement. I am honored to join a bipartisan group of New York legislators as we work to boost innovation, support our local economy, and create opportunities for our businesses to thrive.
Thank you to the team at the Watertown International Airport for giving us a tour of their new facilities this week. I enjoyed discussing how we can continue to support the airport and our surrounding community.
We also discussed the ongoing efforts to enhance the airport’s infrastructure, the collaborative projects we are working on to boost regional connectivity, as well as how I can continue to support economic growth in the North Country!
Thanks again for having us!
Poll Question: Migrant Crisis
Under Joe Biden and Kathy Hochul’s far-left leadership, every community in America is now a border community. In the last 18 months, over 100,000 migrants have arrived in NYC alone! This crisis has been impacting Western New York, with the most recent example being migrants dropped off in Erie County and Monroe County. Two migrants in Erie County are accused of sexual assault, including a case where the heinous crime was committed in front of a 3-year-old child.
Do you support my effort to halt the relocation of migrants to Upstate and Western NY?
