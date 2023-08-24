As the voice of New York’s 24th District in Congress, I will continue to be a steadfast advocate for our American values and Second Amendment rights.

This week, I demonstrated my commitment by unveiling three-pillar plans on how I will continue to strengthen American values and defend our Second Amendment rights in Washington.

My Second Amendment plan builds upon the progress achieved by NYSRPA v. Bruen and pushes back against Kathy Hochul’s unconstitutional attacks on our right to keep and bear arms. I also released my comprehensive plan to preserve American values, such as equality of opportunity. This plan ends anti-American racist policies such as Critical Race Theory, and protects the rights of the unborn.

I am dedicated to ensuring a future for our country that is anchored in liberty, equality of opportunity, and freedom while embracing the enduring principles that have defined our nation for centuries.

To view my full Second Amendment plan, click here