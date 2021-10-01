FULTON – Dan Farfaglia, a former Oswego County Legislator, recently announced that he is running for Fulton City Council’s 1st Ward Seat.

Farfaglia brings decades of community leadership experience to the people of his neighborhood.

For eight years, Farfaglia represented Fulton’s 1st Ward and nearby neighborhoods in the Oswego County Legislature where he worked to save local jobs and cut taxes. He successfully worked with community leaders and state officials to help save the Fitzpatrick Nuclear Power Plant and hundreds of local jobs. He successfully pushed for the restoration of tax breaks for home improvement projects. He also opposed county budgets that raised property taxes.

Prior to his work in the County Legislature, Farfaglia spent more than a decade working as an aide in the New York State Legislature. During his time with the State Assembly, he served the chairs of the Committees on Economic Development, Small Business, and Tourism. While with the State Senate, he was a Regional Coordinator and Constituent Liaison for residents of Oswego County and Central New York.

“I look forward to campaigning throughout the 1st Ward and meeting with as many residents as possible in the coming weeks. With the Covid pandemic making all aspects of our lives more challenging, we need bi-partisan cooperation to continue to work through this. As always, I’ll keep fighting for taxpayers and I’ll keep working to create jobs and help change our community for the better,” said Farfaglia. To keep and grow jobs in Fulton and Oswego County, we must aggressively pursue every economic development program and tax incentive we can find. I have been an advocate for consolidation and shared service among local governments and believe that intergovernmental cooperation and partnerships with private industries in the region will lead to greater economic activity, more jobs, and a better quality of life.”

Background

Dan Farfaglia is a 2011 graduate of Leadership Oswego County, a SUNY Oswego program that prepares county residents to become the community leaders of the future. He received the Leadership Oswego County Community Leadership Award in 2017.

Farfaglia has been involved with a number of organizations in the community: Fulton Sunrise Rotary Club (Past President), Friends of Fulton Parks, Friends of Fulton History, NYS Board for the Hearing Loss Association of America, Lake Neatahwanta Committee, Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, and Farnham Family Services.

In 2020, Dan was chairman of a Temporary Committee whose purpose was to encourage the residents of Fulton to fill out their Once-A-Decade U.S. Census Forms.

He is also active in the Fulton Wrestling Club and wrestled himself on Fulton’s 1989 New York State Championship team. He is also a longtime advocate for people with disabilities. He currently works for the New York State Office of People with Developmental Disabilities.

Farfaglia is a fourth generation resident of the community. He graduated from Fulton’s G. Ray Bodley High School in 1989 and SUNY Morrisville in 1993.

He resides on Phillips Street in Fulton with his son, Avery.

