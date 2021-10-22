FULTON – Hello, I’m Frank Castiglia Jr., I have lived in Oswego County in the city of Fulton for most of my life. My wife Nila and I live on S.7th Street Fulton, New York.

I am running for Oswego County Legislator in the 25th District-I took a 2 year hiatus and feel the 25th District needs someone to take up the fight for the people not just take up a seat.

I graduated from G.Ray Bodley H.S. in 1966. I attended CCBI and graduated with a diploma in Business in 1968. In 1973 I graduated from N. Hampshire College with a B.S. in Business Education.

I have a very diverse work history. I have worked in the Manufacturing field in a management capacity for over 30yrs. I have also worked in the Education Field, as an Instructor, a Program Coordinator, Director of a Business School, I have had an Administrators license in education. I currently work for the Fulton City School District, as a Bus Driver for the past 19yrs.

In 2013 I was elected to serve as Oswego county Legislator in the 25th District, then and now I was and will be found on two lines, the Conservative Line-being endorsed by the Conservative party is quite an honor, I am also very proud to be endorsed by the Oswego County Labor Council, I will also be on the Democratic line. I served 3 terms and having set my own term limit I stepped down.

During my time in office, I worked hard for the taxpayers in Oswego County, holding the county Legislature accountable for money being spent.

Working with the City leaders and county we obtained a tipping fee discount for both construction debris and asbestos debris, saving the City taxpayers $1 million dollars. During my time in office I attended Common Council meetings on a regular basis. I pointed out a cost in the city budget of $10,000 a year being paid to the Oswego county IDA. I instead that the city should stop paying that fee as it was the only Municipality in the county to do so. The City stopped paying the fee, saving the city taxpayers $10,000 a year. I voted against non-value added spending. I voted against fees and taxes(1% added sales tax, additional .30 cents on cellphone bills, increased tipping fees) I voted against pay raises for department heads and Legislators.

While in office my first year I obtained a NYSAC Diploma in county government. This diploma is a much needed tool in order to understand how Government works. I obtained this at no cost to the taxpayers.

Why do I feel a need to return to the office of Oswego county Legislator? Having watched the workings of the Legislature over the past 2 years. I feel the accountability of spending is missing. If any Government isn’t questioned on it’s spending and alternatives offered the taxpayers aren’t being properly served.

Over the years the Oswego county legislature has failed it’s taxpayers by using the Fund balance to balance a budget that was full of non-value spending. It has appointed high paying positions to political cronies,(County Treasure, County Purchasing Director, etc.) This past year they didn’t use the fund balance and they lowered the Generic tax rate, but they did it by raising your assessed value of the county by over $117 million dollars. Which means they will get more tax money from you without raising your taxes. They have failed by not lowering the expenditures.

The county Legislature has failed to move into the 21st century and move to have an elected County Executive.

It has failed to move with redistricting and lowering the number of legislators. There is no way that Oswego county with a population of 117,000 should have 25 legislators.

There is no way that the City of Fulton with a population of under 11,000 should have 4 legislators. Redistrict, less government, an elected County Executive. If elected I will work hard for these issues. The taxpayers need it they deserve it.

I feel the counties Health Department has handled the past two years of the pandemic very well.

I feel with my diverse work history, it helped me with dealing with the budget of the county and how there is a need for reduction of expenditures(upper management positions). Looking outside the box is needed. Tunnel vision is a detriment to being an elected official. Taking things as they are presented and not researching and questioning and offering alternatives is a failure to the people.

I DO WHAT I SAY AND SAY WHAT I DO!

