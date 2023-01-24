Gillibrand And Bipartisan Senate Delegation To Hold Press Conference Following Visit To Abraham Accords Countries

Logo provided by Kirsten Gillibrand's press office.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – TODAY – Tuesday, January 24 at 11:30 a.m.: U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will join 6 of her Senate colleagues to hold a press conference on their recent bipartisan delegation visit to the Abraham Accords member countries of Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Morocco. The senators will discuss their meetings with government, religious, and private sector leaders about the challenges facing the Abraham Accords and its individual member states.

 ** The press conference will be livestreamed on Senator Rosen’s Twitter page**

DATE:         TODAY Tuesday, January 24

WHO:          U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

                       U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV)

                       U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-OK)

                       U.S. Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO)

                       U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK)

                       U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ)

                       U.S. Senator Ted Budd (R-NC)

TIME:              11:30 AM

LOCATION:   Senate TV/Radio Gallery

                            United States Capitol

                            Room S-325

