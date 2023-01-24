WASHINGTON, D.C. – TODAY – Tuesday, January 24 at 11:30 a.m.: U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will join 6 of her Senate colleagues to hold a press conference on their recent bipartisan delegation visit to the Abraham Accords member countries of Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Morocco. The senators will discuss their meetings with government, religious, and private sector leaders about the challenges facing the Abraham Accords and its individual member states.

** The press conference will be livestreamed on Senator Rosen’s Twitter page**

DATE: TODAY – Tuesday, January 24

WHO: U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV)

U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-OK)

U.S. Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO)

U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK)

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ)

U.S. Senator Ted Budd (R-NC)

TIME: 11:30 AM

LOCATION: Senate TV/Radio Gallery

United States Capitol

Room S-325

