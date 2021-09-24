WASHINGTON D.C. – Yesterday, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $350,000 in federal funding for New York State Department of Labor programming to support women’s equality in the workplace.

The funding, which constituted the maximum possible award, was awarded through the U.S. Department of Labor Women’s Bureau’s Fostering Access Rights and Equity (FARE) Grant Program and will help women workers understand and exercise their rights and benefits in the workplace.

Specifically, the program will provide workplace rights outreach and education to low-income and marginalized women, focusing on wage payment, overtime, and classification issues in order to promote equity in income stability.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a threat to women’s labor force participation, it is more vital than ever that women, particularly those from marginalized or low-income backgrounds, have the support and resources they need to thrive in the workplace,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This funding will ensure that women know their rights and are able to advocate for themselves.”

Press release from Kirsten Gillibrand’s press office.

