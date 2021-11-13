WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is announcing that $750 million in additional American Rescue Plan funding, which she voted for, will be provided for New York’s Basic Health Program (BHP) to cover the costs of high-quality health insurance for approximately one million low-to-middle income New Yorkers.

Senator Gillibrand played a critical role in securing significant public health and health care resources in the American Rescue Plan and is continuing her fight to provide relief for New Yorkers struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic. The millions of dollars in funding will be allocated through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and will support the BHP’s Essential Plan for 2022 and retroactively for 2020 and 2021.

“No one should have to worry about covering the cost of health care – especially during a global pandemic. That’s why I fought so hard to bring valuable resources back to New York State in the American Rescue Plan,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This crucial funding for New York’s Basic Health Program will provide high-quality health care for one million low-to-middle income New Yorkers facing growing health challenges and economic hardship in the wake of the pandemic. I believe that health care is a right, not a privilege, and I will always work in Congress to support legislation that makes health care more accessible for families across our state.”

Section 1331 of the Affordable Care Act gave states the option to establish a BHP, a coverage program for residents whose income is above levels that would otherwise make them eligible for Medicaid and CHIP. New York State is one of the only states that has adopted the BHP as an option to cover lower-income residents and has seen lower premiums, higher enrollment, and budget savings and participation from many health care providers and insurers as a result.

