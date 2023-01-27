WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand hosted her African American Faith Leaders Summit in Washington, D.C. The summit brought more than 100 African American faith leaders from across New York State to Washington to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing New York communities, including health equity, gun violence, and public safety.

Gillibrand delivered an address highlighting her work in Congress to uplift communities of faith and provide information on resources available to apply for federal grants. The Summit also featured remarks from U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, Reverend Al Sharpton, senior White House officials, and other national leaders.

“The African American Faith Leaders Summit was an incredible event that brought together national and New York faith leaders to foster deep lasting partnerships that will strengthen our communities,” Senator Gillibrand said. “I’m proud that inspiring leaders like Senator Schumer, Senator Warnock and Reverend Sharpton can meet with many of New York’s most important faith leaders. Houses of worship form the backbones of our communities and I was excited to hear directly from local leaders about how I can best serve them as we enter the new Congress.”

“Faith-based institutions are vital to the work we do for American families, and I am so thankful to Senator Gillibrand for hosting this summit of African American religious leaders and bringing us all together.” Schumer said. “Whenever big things happen here in Washington, I turn to the cornerstone of our communities—our churches, because I believe with my whole heart that when our churches are strong, our communities are strong.”

“In such a milestone year for civil rights, it is tempting to celebrate the progress we have seen in the past six decades. But the truth of the matter is that we cannot afford to be so caught up with celebrations that we do not seize the opportunity to act upon the reality: that the threats to our democracy and civil liberties are at historic levels, and Black Americans continue to bear the weight of,” Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN) Rev. Al Sharpton said. “It is in this spirit that the African American Faith Leaders Summit has been convened. In 2023, it is quintessential that as Black faith leaders and justice advocates, we have the support of our elected officials to continue the work of dismantling structures that stand in the way of equity, safety, and wellbeing for all Americans.”

