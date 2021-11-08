WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is announcing legislation to help address ongoing pandemic-related supply chain disruptions that continue plaguing businesses and consumers.

The Supply Chain Resiliency Act would alleviate supply chain bottlenecks and prevent future disruptions by investing in American companies to increase domestic production and reduce reliance on long supply chains. Specifically, the bill would create an Office of Supply Chain Resiliency at the Commerce Department charged with monitoring, researching, and addressing vulnerable supply chains.

The Office would also help small and medium-sized manufacturers expand production through low-interest loans, loan guarantees, and grants. The legislation also includes strong labor protections as a condition of expansion support in order to ensure adequate labor supply, safe working conditions, and labor-management cooperation.

“Throughout the pandemic, New York businesses and consumers have pivoted in order to keep up with supply chain disruptions,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Now more than ever, investing in domestic production and the Made in America economy will strengthen our health, stabilize the economy, and make our supply chains less vulnerable to disruptions in foreign production. I am pleased to join my Democratic colleagues in our effort to expand U.S. manufacturing, build sustainable domestic jobs, and continue supporting small and midsized businesses right here in New York.”

The Supply Chain Resiliency Act is endorsed by the AFL-CIO and the United Steelworkers and was introduced by Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI). Along with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), this bill is cosponsored by Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Chris Coons (D-DE), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI).

The full text of the Supply Chain Resiliency Act can be found here.

Press release from Kirsten Gillibrand’s press office.

