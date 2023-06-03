WASHINGTON, DC – In case you missed it, a Navigator Research poll found that huge majorities across the political spectrum support the FAMILY Act, including 69% of Republicans, 77% of Independents and 90% of Democrats.
Senator Gillibrand first introduced the FAMILY Actin 2013 and reintroduced it this spring. The bill would create America’s first national paid family and medical leave program.
View the poll here or below:
